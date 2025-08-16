'Don't Buy Nike' - Riley Gaines reacts to multi-billion dollar conglomerate's controversy over allegedly funding gender affirming research

Riley Gaines recently shared her thoughts on the new controversy surrounding Nike. Gaines called out the multi-billion dollar conglomerate over their alleged support for gender-affirming research.

Gaines shared an X post from the CEO of XX-XY athletics, Jennifer Sey, who claimed that Nike is sponsoring an exhibit at the Smithsonian. Gaines responded to the same by writing on her X account [formerly Twitter],

Riley Gaines @Riley_Gaines_ And don't forget Nike is funding research on how to disfigure young boys enough to make them physically comparable to girls. ​ Don't buy Nike. Buy from @xx_xyathletics!

Gaines previously reacted to a video from Boston Children's Hospital, which claimed that there isn't much difference between a normal hysterectomy and a gender-affirming hysterectomy. The former swimmer shared her reaction by posting on her X account.

"This woman is giddy about the thought/practice of removing a healthy uterus from a young girl. This is far beyond dystopian or Orwellian. It's demonic."

Riley Gaines also backed Caroline Hall for her initiative against the NCAA. The collegiate champion from Rochester Institute of Technology had called out the NCAA for their alleged inaction against trans athlete Sadie Schreiner, who had broken Hall's records as a collegiate athlete.

When Riley Gaines reacted to Supreme Court's ruling over gender affirming care for minors

Riley Gaines shares thoughts on Supreme Court's ruling over gender affirming care for minor [Image Source : Getty]

Riley Gaines previously shared her thoughts over a ruling by the Supreme Court. In June 2025, the apex court in the United States of America had allowed the states to restrict the gender-affirming care for minors.

Gaines shared her reaction to the Supreme Court upholding Tennessee's Senate Bill 1, which effectively banned gender-affirming care for minors. She wrote on her X account,

"Huge win for children and common sense! SCOTUS ruled 6-3 to enable states to legally restrict chemical and surgical castration for minors. Thank you, @AGTennessee! Let kids be kids."

The 25-year-old also called out Democrat politician Nancy Pelosi over her alleged support for gender-affirming care. The former Speaker of the US House of Representatives had suggested an extension of gender-affirming care to the minors. Gaines reacted to the same by writing on her X account,

"When she says "gender-affirming care for our trans kids", she really means "unregulated child butchery for vulnerable kids who have been lied to"

Riley Gaines has been vocal against gender-affirming care for a long time. The Nashville native supported the US administration led by Donald Trump in early 2025, when they issued an executive order, which effectively banned gender-affirming care of any kind.

