Ex-Nebraska Volleyball star Lindsay Krause announces engagement with best friend; Merritt Beason, Brooke Nuneviller & others send love

Former Nebraska volleyball player Lindsay Krause has announced a major life update. Krause, who now plays for the Omaha Supernovas in the Pro Volleyball Federation, revealed that she’s engaged to her best friend, sharing the news with fans and followers.

Ad

Krause shared glimpses of the proposal from her best friend, who got down on one knee. In the photos, she could be seen getting emotional, the couple shared a laugh, and an adorable kiss with firecrackers bursting in the background, likely part of the proposal setup, making the moment look even more special.

She posted the big announcement on her Instagram, captioning it:

“July 3rd, thank you LORD, I said yes to marrying my best friend 🫶🏻”

Ad

Trending

Ad

Krause’s reveal prompted excited reactions from her former Nebraska volleyball teammates and other volleyball players. Merritt Beason, a former Husker and now an Atlanta Vibe player, expressed her excitement, stating:

“IM SO HAPPY FOR U 2!!!!”

Ally Batenhorst, another Omaha Supernovas player, also chimed in, writing:

“OMGGMMG IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU BOTH”

Another Omaha Supernovas athlete and former University of Oregon athlete, Brooke Nuneviller, also commented on the post, stating:

Ad

"OMG CONGRATS YESSSSSSS”

Nebraska sophomore Skyler Pierce also joined in the comment section:

“OMGGGG YAYAYAYAYYAYYA”

Bergen Reilly also commented on the post, adding:

“LINDA OH MY GOSH I LOVE YOU”

Screenshot of volleyball players' reactions on Lindsay Krause’s post. Credits - lindsayykrause

It is worth noting that after Krause’s collegiate career ended, she joined the Omaha Supernovas as part of the 2024 PVF Draft class.

Ad

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lindsay Krause reflects on her life-changing experience during trip to Uganda

Nebraska Volleyball player Lindsey Krause at 2023 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship. Source: Getty

Lindsey Krause opened up about her life-changing mission trip to Uganda. Although she admitted feeling uncertain at first, those feelings were soon replaced by the love and warmth of the group of 21, who made her feel like she truly belonged. On Instagram, she shared the experience and what she learned from the journey, writing

Ad

“The LORD is so kind and loving, and spent this entire experience revealing to me what it truly means to be resilient and remain joyful and obedient through it all. Meeting people in all stages and situations in life, yet through it all they see their purpose and hope through the LORD and know He will always provide.”

Ad

Ad

Krause went on to describe witnessing mercy and a love for life in ways she hadn’t experienced before suggesting that the Ugandan people’s faith changed how she sees the world. She also emphasized her belief that the Lord used this experience and the people she encountered to shape who she is now and who she will become.

Her former Nebraska Volleyball teammates Andi Jackson, Bergen Reilly, and Laney Choboy showed their support, hyping up Krause’s inspiring story.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhiruchi Rout Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.



Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.



Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.



Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.



When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Know More