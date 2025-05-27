Fever rookie Bree Hall sends affectionate message as Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray rocks black dress during Jamaican getaway

Bree Hall shared her reaction to Nebraska Volleyball outside hitter Harper Murray's latest vacation highlights. Hall, the former South Carolina Gamecocks player, spent four seasons with them and was drafted by the Indiana Fever in the 2025 WNBA draft, looking to kick off her professional career.

Murray is regarded as an integral member of the Nebraska Volleyball team. She joined as part of the class of 2023 as the No.1 overall recruit in the nation, and earned the title of Gatorade National Player of the Year in 2022 before committing to Nebraska. She has earned several accolades in her collegiate career, including being named to the NCAA Championship All-Tournament Team in her sophomore year.

In a post on Instagram, Murray could be seen unwinding in Jamaica, as she enjoyed her time off before the NCAA season. She captioned the post with:

"idk what to caption this but hi i love it here"

Bree Hall commented on the post, writing:

"you’re tooo cute harper 😍😍"

Still taken from Murray's Instagram (Source: @harpermurrayy/Instagram)

Harper Murray and the Nebraska Volleyball team will look to add an NCAA Championship to their resume this season after a heartbreaking loss to Penn State in the Final Four last season.

Harper Murray made her feelings known on working with new Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly

Harper Murray contests for a ball at the 2024 Division I Regional Final against Wisconsin - Source: Getty

Harper Murray made her feelings known on working with the new head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly. Following the retirement of John Cook, who coached the Nebraska Volleyball team for 25 seasons, Busboom Kelly took over as head coach.

Murray was asked about how it was to work with Busboom Kelly in her first few sessions last month in a press conference with Hail Varsity, to which she said:

"Yeah we're still adjusting, but I mean we knew it was going to be a work in progress. Coach and Dani are very different, their styles of coaching and styles of play are a little different, so I know for Bergen [Reilly], some of the setters, they've had to work on some new things and our position coaches kind of switched around a little bit.

"So it's an adjustment, but we're just trying to remember that spring's supposed to be fun and a learning time for us. That's kind of what we're sticking to but we're still working through some things that are different."

Dani Busboom Kelly and the Nebraska Volleyball team won their spring matches ahead of the NCAA season, marking a strong start to her coaching tenure with the Huskers.

