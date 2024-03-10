FIG Gymnastics World Cup Baku 2024 Results: Stephen Nedoroscik wins pommel horse gold, Katelyn Jong secures bronze in uneven bars

The FIG Gymnastics World Cup Baku 2024 concluded on March 10, 2024, as gymnasts competed in multiple events such as men’s horizontal bar, pommel horse, vault, women’s floor exercise and balance beam on the final day of the event.
In the individual events, four athletes from the United States qualified for the finals of the FIG Gymnastics World Cup Baku 2024 in their respective disciplines. Out of these four, Stephen Nedoroscik claimed the gold medal while Katelyn Jong bagged the bronze medal.
Nedoroscik emerged as the joint-winner alongside Lee Chih-Kai, scoring 15.400 points in the men’s pommel horse. On day 2 of the FIG Gymnastics World Cup Baku 2024, Jong, who was named in the USA squad after delivering a great performance in the Winter Cup 2024, secured a bronze medal with a score of 13.733 in the women's uneven bars.
Patrick Hoopes and Reese Esponda finished sixth in the pommel horse and seventh in the floor exercise at the FIG Gymnastics World Cup Baku 2024.
Men’s Pommel Horse
- Gold - Lee Chih-Kai (Chinese Taipei) - 15.400
- Gold - Stephen Nedoroscik (USA) - 15.400
- Bronze - Shiao Yu-Jan (Chinese Taipei) - 15.300
Women’s Uneven Bars
- Gold - Kaylia Nemour (Algeria) - 15.433
- Silver - Elisa Iorio (Italy) - 14.300
- Bronze - Katelyn Jong (USA) - 13.733
FIG Gymnastics World Cup Baku 2024: Other Events Results
Men’s Horizontal Bar
- Robert Tvorogal (Lithuania) - 14.333
- Arthur Mariano (Brazil) - 14.333
- Angel Barajas (Colombia) - 14.333
- Ilias Georgiou (Cyprus) - 14.300
- Tang Chia-hung (Chinese Taipei) - 14.200
Women’s Floor Exercise
- Charlize Moerz (Austria) - 13.566
- Ou Yushan (China) - 13.533
- Kaylia Nemour (Algeria) - 13.266
- Emma Malabuyo (Philippines) - 13.133
- Aiko Sugihara (Japan) - 13.000
Men’s Vault
- Nazar Chepurnyi (Ukraine) - 14.900
- Shek Wai Hung (Hong Kong) - 14.866
- Harry Hepworth (Great Britain) - 14.866
- Tseng Wei-Sheng (Chinese Taipei) - 14.616
- Aurel Benović (Croatia) - 14.599
Women’s Balance Beam
- Zhang Qingying (China) - 14.233
- Takezawa Kaoruko (Japan) - 13.933
- Nina Derwael (Belgium) - 13.766
- Kaylia Nemour (Algeria) - 13.166
- Julia Soares (Brazil) - 13.033
Kaylia Nemour dominates the FIG Gymnastics World Cup Baku 2024 with two medals
Algeria’s Kaylia Nemour had a dominant outing at the FIG Gymnastics World Cup Baku 2024 as she won gold in the uneven bars with a total of 15.433 on Saturday. The 17-year-old went on to collect a bronze in the floor exercise, securing 13.266 points.
In the balance beam, she missed out on winning a medal, finishing fourth with 13.166 points. With this performance at the Baku World Cup, Nemour will definitely be among the gymnasts to watch out for at the Paris Olympics 2024.