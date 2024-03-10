FIG Gymnastics World Cup Baku 2024 Results: Stephen Nedoroscik wins pommel horse gold, Katelyn Jong secures bronze in uneven bars

The FIG Gymnastics World Cup Baku 2024 concluded on March 10, 2024, as gymnasts competed in multiple events such as men’s horizontal bar, pommel horse, vault, women’s floor exercise and balance beam on the final day of the event.

In the individual events, four athletes from the United States qualified for the finals of the FIG Gymnastics World Cup Baku 2024 in their respective disciplines. Out of these four, Stephen Nedoroscik claimed the gold medal while Katelyn Jong bagged the bronze medal.

Nedoroscik emerged as the joint-winner alongside Lee Chih-Kai, scoring 15.400 points in the men’s pommel horse. On day 2 of the FIG Gymnastics World Cup Baku 2024, Jong, who was named in the USA squad after delivering a great performance in the Winter Cup 2024, secured a bronze medal with a score of 13.733 in the women's uneven bars.

Patrick Hoopes and Reese Esponda finished sixth in the pommel horse and seventh in the floor exercise at the FIG Gymnastics World Cup Baku 2024.

Men’s Pommel Horse

Gold - Lee Chih-Kai (Chinese Taipei) - 15.400

Gold - Stephen Nedoroscik (USA) - 15.400

Bronze - Shiao Yu-Jan (Chinese Taipei) - 15.300

Women’s Uneven Bars

Gold - Kaylia Nemour (Algeria) - 15.433

Silver - Elisa Iorio (Italy) - 14.300

Bronze - Katelyn Jong (USA) - 13.733

FIG Gymnastics World Cup Baku 2024: Other Events Results

Men’s Horizontal Bar

Robert Tvorogal (Lithuania) - 14.333 Arthur Mariano (Brazil) - 14.333 Angel Barajas (Colombia) - 14.333 Ilias Georgiou (Cyprus) - 14.300 Tang Chia-hung (Chinese Taipei) - 14.200

Women’s Floor Exercise

Charlize Moerz (Austria) - 13.566 Ou Yushan (China) - 13.533 Kaylia Nemour (Algeria) - 13.266 Emma Malabuyo (Philippines) - 13.133 Aiko Sugihara (Japan) - 13.000

Men’s Vault

Nazar Chepurnyi (Ukraine) - 14.900 Shek Wai Hung (Hong Kong) - 14.866 Harry Hepworth (Great Britain) - 14.866 Tseng Wei-Sheng (Chinese Taipei) - 14.616 Aurel Benović (Croatia) - 14.599

Women’s Balance Beam

Zhang Qingying (China) - 14.233 Takezawa Kaoruko (Japan) - 13.933 Nina Derwael (Belgium) - 13.766 Kaylia Nemour (Algeria) - 13.166 Julia Soares (Brazil) - 13.033

Kaylia Nemour dominates the FIG Gymnastics World Cup Baku 2024 with two medals

Silver medalist Kaylia Nemour of Team Algeria acknowledges the crowd during the medal ceremony for the Women's Uneven Bars Final on Day Eight of the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Antwerp Sportpaleis on October 07, 2023 in Antwerp, Belgium. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Algeria’s Kaylia Nemour had a dominant outing at the FIG Gymnastics World Cup Baku 2024 as she won gold in the uneven bars with a total of 15.433 on Saturday. The 17-year-old went on to collect a bronze in the floor exercise, securing 13.266 points.

In the balance beam, she missed out on winning a medal, finishing fourth with 13.166 points. With this performance at the Baku World Cup, Nemour will definitely be among the gymnasts to watch out for at the Paris Olympics 2024.