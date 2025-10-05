Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez poses with FIFA World Cup 2026 official match ball, Ally Batenhorst and others react

Former Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez posed for a new advert for multi-billion-dollar ADIDAS. The former Husker player is one of the most formidable liberos in the current generation of players and has gained immense recognition during her stint at Nebraska. Following this, she also turned pro with the LOVB Omaha and featured and performed impressively in international tournaments such as the FIVB World Championships and the Nations League. Recently, the former Husker libero achieved another memorable feat as she posed for the iconic ADIDAS. ADIDAS Volleyball's Instagram handle shared a post featuring Rodriguez, where the volleyball player can be seen in a green jersey with Nebraska embedded in it and white trousers. Notably, the former Nebraska player can also be seen holding the Trionda soccer ball, with which the FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to be played. The caption of the post remarked:&quot;World stage ready 🤩&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer former Nebraska Volleyball teammate Bergen Reilly reacted to the post, stating:&quot;This is amazing.&quot; &quot;Ate&quot; wrote Ally Batenhorst. &quot;😎😎😎&quot; remarked Kennedi Orr. Screenshot of Reilly and Batenhorst's comments (Image via: @adidasvolleyball on IG)&quot;You are gorgeous,&quot; commented Maisie Boesiger.Boesiger's comment (Image via: @adidasvolleyball on IG)Even after the conclusion of her Nebraska stint, Lexi Rodriguez has a deep affinity for the team, and also recently attended one of the games of her former collegiate side during the Huskers Invitational. Former Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez made her feelings known after attending the Husker Invitational Lexi Rodriguez (Image via: Getty)Lexi Rodriguez made her feelings known after attending the Nebraska Volleyball's clash against Grand Canyon during the Husker Invitational last month. Notably, her former side won the match convincingly 3-0. Speaking in an interview during the match, the former Huskers libero and captain said that her feelings are a bit different, as she has been the one wearing the Huskers jersey on the court for all these years. She also expressed happiness in watching her former teammates and new joiners. She said (via Hail Varsity, 00:13 onwards): &quot;It’s definitely really weird, because the last time I was here, I was the one on the court. But I think it’s just so cool to see all the returners, and even all the new additions to the team, and just get to see them kind of out there. They look like they’re having a lot of fun, so I’m just really happy for them.&quot; Speaking about her experience with fans in the arena, Rodriguez further added: &quot;It’s why Nebraska’s so special, and why I enjoyed my four years here. So to come back and still feel all the love, it means everything.&quot; Notably, Lexi Rodriguez was also one of the captains of the Nebraska Volleyball side during her final years on the team.