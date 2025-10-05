  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez poses with FIFA World Cup 2026 official match ball, Ally Batenhorst and others react

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez poses with FIFA World Cup 2026 official match ball, Ally Batenhorst and others react

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Modified Oct 05, 2025 16:21 GMT
Volleyball Day in Nebraska - Source: Getty
Lexi Rodriguez during her stint at Nebraska Volleyball (Image via: Getty)

Former Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez posed for a new advert for multi-billion-dollar ADIDAS. The former Husker player is one of the most formidable liberos in the current generation of players and has gained immense recognition during her stint at Nebraska.

Ad

Following this, she also turned pro with the LOVB Omaha and featured and performed impressively in international tournaments such as the FIVB World Championships and the Nations League. Recently, the former Husker libero achieved another memorable feat as she posed for the iconic ADIDAS.

ADIDAS Volleyball's Instagram handle shared a post featuring Rodriguez, where the volleyball player can be seen in a green jersey with Nebraska embedded in it and white trousers. Notably, the former Nebraska player can also be seen holding the Trionda soccer ball, with which the FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to be played. The caption of the post remarked:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"World stage ready 🤩"
Ad

Her former Nebraska Volleyball teammate Bergen Reilly reacted to the post, stating:

"This is amazing."
"Ate" wrote Ally Batenhorst.
"😎😎😎" remarked Kennedi Orr.
Screenshot of Reilly and Batenhorst&#039;s comments (Image via: @adidasvolleyball on IG)
Screenshot of Reilly and Batenhorst's comments (Image via: @adidasvolleyball on IG)
"You are gorgeous," commented Maisie Boesiger.
Ad
Boesiger&#039;s comment (Image via: @adidasvolleyball on IG)
Boesiger's comment (Image via: @adidasvolleyball on IG)

Even after the conclusion of her Nebraska stint, Lexi Rodriguez has a deep affinity for the team, and also recently attended one of the games of her former collegiate side during the Huskers Invitational.

Ad

Former Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez made her feelings known after attending the Husker Invitational

Lexi Rodriguez (Image via: Getty)
Lexi Rodriguez (Image via: Getty)

Lexi Rodriguez made her feelings known after attending the Nebraska Volleyball's clash against Grand Canyon during the Husker Invitational last month. Notably, her former side won the match convincingly 3-0.

Ad

Speaking in an interview during the match, the former Huskers libero and captain said that her feelings are a bit different, as she has been the one wearing the Huskers jersey on the court for all these years. She also expressed happiness in watching her former teammates and new joiners. She said (via Hail Varsity, 00:13 onwards):

"It’s definitely really weird, because the last time I was here, I was the one on the court. But I think it’s just so cool to see all the returners, and even all the new additions to the team, and just get to see them kind of out there. They look like they’re having a lot of fun, so I’m just really happy for them."
Ad

Speaking about her experience with fans in the arena, Rodriguez further added:

"It’s why Nebraska’s so special, and why I enjoyed my four years here. So to come back and still feel all the love, it means everything."
youtube-cover

Notably, Lexi Rodriguez was also one of the captains of the Nebraska Volleyball side during her final years on the team.

About the author
Soumik Bhattacharya

Soumik Bhattacharya

Twitter icon

Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.

Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.

Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.

He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.

When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Soumik Bhattacharya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications