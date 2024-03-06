"Grateful to be able to witness your greatness" - Tara Davis-Woodhall's husband Hunter Woodhall pens heartfelt note on wife's triumph in Glasgow

Hunter Woodhall recently shared a heartwarming post after his wife Tara Davis-Woodhall clinched her first indoor title in the long jump at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024, held from March 1 to March 3.

With a best jump of 7.07m on her fourth attempt, Tara achieved her first senior world title at the Emirates Arena on March 3. She finished way ahead of her competitors, compatriot Monae' Nichols (6.85), and Spain’s Fátima Diame (6.78) as both athletes clocked season-best times.

She also jumped another 7m mark in the World Indoors finals as she accomplished a 7.03m in her last attempt.

The 24-year-old is the only athlete to have breached the seven-meter mark in the 2024 season, with a world-leading performance of 7.18m. With the jump at the USATF Indoor Championships 2024, she is now in sixth place among the all-time (Indoors) in the women’s long jump.

Hunter Woodhall took to Instagram (IG) to share his emotions after his wife’s victory in Glasgow. He was immensely proud of his wife and stated:

“These are the moments. I don’t have words to describe how proud of you I am."

He also mentioned how she had worked so hard this season, which could be seen during her performance, adding:

“Simply put, you worked harder than anyone in the world this season, and it showed. You handled yourself like a professional, I’m just grateful to be able to witness your greatness.”

Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis-Woodhall met one another during the Simplot Games in Idaho in 2017 and went on their first official date in June 2017. Having been in a relationship since then, the couple married on October 16, 2022, at D'Vine Grace Vineyard in McKinney, in the presence of their family members and close friends.

Like Tara, Hunter is also a celebrated athlete who has brought laurels to the U.S. on multiple occasions. He is a two-time Paralympian, who has won three medals at the Summer Paralympics.

Tara Davis-Woodhall dedicates World Indoor Championships 2024 to her grandmother

Tara Davis-Woodhall won the Woman's Long Jump Final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

With her sensational victory at the World Indoor Championships 2024, Tara Davis-Woodhall became the fourth athlete from the USA to win in the event after Dawn Burrell, Tianna Madison, and Brittney Reese.

Post her victory, she dedicated this medal to her grandmother. In an interview with World Athletics, she stated:

“This medal is for my all-time hero, my grandmother. She has come a long, long way to get to the top. She had her own business and now she is retired and happily enjoying my success. She will love this medal, so it's for her.”