Gretchen Walsh shatters another NCAA and national record with 100m butterfly gold at NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships 2024

Gretchen Walsh bagged the gold medal in the 100m butterfly event at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships on Friday, March 22. She thus obliterated her own NCCA mark and American record that she had set at the prelims earlier during the day.

On Day 3 of the ongoing tournament, Gretchen Walsh achieved her fifth NCAA individual title. The University of Virginia swimmer has been delivering a series of terrific performances at the Jack Bauerle Pool at Gabrielsen Natatorium in Athens, Georgia. Previously, she managed to set NCAA records in the 50m backstroke split, 50m freestyle prelims, 50m freestyle final, and 100m butterfly prelims.

At the 100m butterfly finals, Gretchen Walsh clocked a mind-blowing 47.42s, leading her to the gold medal. Not only did her timing become the new NCAA record, but it was also declared the American & US Open record.

Walsh’s performance left behind her competitors Emma Sticklen at 49.70s and Olivia Bray at 50.52s.

The 21-year-old has been chasing the 100m butterfly race right from her participation at the 2024 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships in February and made headlines at the event by surpassing Olympic swimmer Kate Douglass’ 48.46 from 2023. Walsh swam a terrific 48.25s, setting a new NCCA and American record.

Next, she achieved the NCAA individual title by swimming in 48.26s at the prelims of the ongoing championships. Her timing was only one-hundredth off of her previous NCAA and American record at the ACC Championships.

However, with her 47.42 timing in the finals, Walsh broke the 48s barrier to set a new record in every aspect. She now ranks at the top of the list of ‘All-time Top-10 Official Performances’ in the short course 100y butterfly event.

Gretchen Walsh’s dominant performances at NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships

Gretchen Walsh has been dropping a series of jaw-dropping performances in the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships.

On Day 2 of the championship, Walsh swam the fastest ever 50m backstroke split in the 200m medley relay. She clocked 22.10s, giving her team the lead to win the race.

At the prelims of the 50m freestyle race, the UVA swimmer broke her own ACC record of 20.57s from last month. Walsh swam a brilliant 20.41s, setting the American record at the NCAA Championships.

She refined her prelims timing in the finals of the 50m freestyle race. The swimmer swam another American record on the same day, recording 20.37s