"I don’t think there is anything bigger"- Nia Ali shares hilarious conversation with her son after failing to make U.S. Olympic team for second time

Nia Ali has shared a conversation she had with her son after failing to make the US Olympic team for the second time running. The 35-year-old finished fourth at the US Olympic trials to narrowly miss out on a slot in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The two-time world indoor champion started her campaign with a seventh-place finish in the preliminaries, clocking 20.38 to cross the finish line. She then proceeded to the semifinal, finishing third in 12.55 to advance to the final, where she was eliminated.

The women’s US team will now be represented by Masai Russel, Alaysha Johnson, and Grace Stark, who clocked personal best times of 12.25, 12.31, and 12.31, respectively.

Following the loss, Nia Ali shared a hilarious conversation with her son, Titus Maximus. The Olympic Games silver medallist was hopeful of winning something bigger, but her son insisted that there is nothing bigger than the Olympic Games.

"Me to my son: Thanks Bub for joining me for breakfast this morning, made me feel better after failing to make the Olympic team," Ali wrote on X.

"Him: You’re welcome. I know it sucks. Me: Sucks major, but who knows maybe I’ll win something bigger. Him: I don’t think there is anything bigger."

This marks the second time the 2019 world champion will miss out on the Olympic Games since she did not compete at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. In 2021, she took a break from competition after giving birth to her third child in May.

Per Yahoo News, Nia Ali admitted that she wanted to try for a third child with her husband, Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse, since she never thought the Olympic Games would be held anytime soon.

"I thought it was a gamble worth taking. At that time, I wasn’t really confident that the Olympics would move forward this year. I didn’t even see it as a 50-50 chance, honestly. I really didn’t think it was going to happen," Ali told Yahoo Sports at the time.

Why Nia Ali jogged to the finish line in the preliminaries at U.S. Olympic trials

Nia Ali jogged to the finish line during the US Olympic trials' preliminaries at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, a move that got people talking.

Ali slowly started from the blocks, running slowly as she jumped the hurdles, and the broadcasters even wondered if she had been injured.

However, she was being smart since every runner in the preliminaries would advance to the next round due to several withdrawals from the race. With that, there was no need for her to burden herself by running faster since she had a chance to make it to the semis.

Ali finished seventh in the race, clocking 20.38 to cross the finish line. The race was won by Christian Clemons, who stopped the clock at 12.56 with Rayniah Jones and Aasia Laurencin finishing second and third in 12.77 and 12.84, respectively.

