"I’ve made it"- Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reacts to Marileidy Paulino's adorable Athlos tribute

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Modified Oct 14, 2025 16:04 GMT
Serena Williams
Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian and Marileidy Pulino (Image via: Both Getty)

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, has shared her reaction to Dominican athlete Marileidy Paulino naming her newborn puppy in tribute to his women-only track event, Athlos. Notably, Paulino has participated in both editions of Ohanian's event.

In the recently concluded event, Paulino won the 400m race after clocking a run time of 50.07 seconds. She defeated the likes of her archrival, Salwa Eid Naser, and Alexis Holmes to win her second Tiffany & Co. crown after the 2024 event, where she also won the 400m event.

Just a few days after the 2025 Athlos, Paulino shared a post on her social media handle, showcasing her newborn puppy. In her post, Paulino also revealed that she is naming the puppy Athlos. Athlos' X handle shared a screenshot of the post with the caption:

"“The new baby will be called ATHLOS” Olympic champion and 2x ATHLOS champion Marileidy Paulino naming her new puppy after us 🥹🫶 @Marileidy_P"

Ohanian shared the post and remarked that after this heartfelt gesture, he feels that he has been successful in his career. He wrote:

"This the first time I’ve made something folks have named a newborn after. I’ve made it. 🤠"
Alexis Ohanian's second edition of Athlos was immensely successful and featured global stars such as his wife, Serena Williams, and Jamaican track star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recounts the profitability aspect of Athlos

Alexis Ohanian (Image via: Getty)
Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, made his feelings known on the profitability aspect of his track event, Athlos. Speaking in a recent podcast with Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green, Ohanian revealed that in the 2024 event, he faced a loss and is also most likely to have the same consequences this year.

However, Ohanian also mentioned that Athlos is quite close to breaking even, and according to him, they can reach it with the start of the league-based format in 2026. He said (via Ready Set Go, 1:03:52 onwards):

"No, took a loss. It will more than likely take a loss this year. I would like we push ourselves very intentionally, knowing that, like I said, we paid these athletes within three business days last year, and that wasn't fast enough. So, we made sure we'll pay them and we'll pay them instantly this year."
"I know going into it, we have to operate at a loss to start, and thankfully I have the money to be able to make sure that we can sign checks that we can cash. Our hope would be that next year, the first year of the league, we are approaching break even and so not profitable but very close to breaking even."
During the conversation, the former Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian, also stated that by 2027, he is expecting that his league can be profitable.

Soumik Bhattacharya

Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.

Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.

Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.

He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.

When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies.

