"It was a monster match for her"- Dani Busboom Kelly credits Harper Murray for Nebraska volleyball's dominant sweep over Purdue

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Modified Oct 15, 2025 13:43 GMT
Dani Busboom Kelly and Harper Murray (Image via: Both Getty)
Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly made her feelings known on Harper Murray's performance against Purdue on Sunday, October 12. The junior player was the major contributor for the Huskers in the attacking front during the match.

Murray concluded her match with 16 kills, 5 digs, and 4 assists in the match, without a single error, and helped her team immensely to a 3-0 win and register their 16th consecutive victory. So far in the season, the Nebraska outside hitter has already racked up 186 kills to her name and has been in staggering form for her side.

Speaking after the Purdue game, head coach Kelly stated that the team required a strong outing from Murray to defeat the opponents. Additionally, Kelly also highlighted Murray's overall strengths that have evolved in the season and further added (via Huskers Radio Network):

"It was a monster match for her. We don't sweep Purdue without a monster performance from Harper, and the way she's been playing from getting one-on-ones because Bergen is doing a great job, and then her back row swings, her passing has been phenomenal, and now serving and blocking are coming alive. So, a huge game for her."
Dani Busboom, Kelly, and Harper Murray's Nebraska Volleyball will be up in action on Friday, October 17, at the Breslin Center, where they will face Michigan State.

"It's my dream job"- Dani Busboom Kelly gets candid about her job as Nebraska Volleyball head coach

Dani Busboom Kelly (Image via: Getty)
Dani Busboom Kelly gets real about her feelings, being the head coach of the Nebraska Volleyball program. Speaking in a recent conversation, Kelly revealed that she was confident that this program would be the best fit for her career.

Additionally, Kelly also opened up about the deep roots she has with Nebraska and how it has affected her connection with the program. She said (via Big Ten Network, 1:17 onwards):

"I was really confident that this is the place for me and that I could continue a lot of what Nebraska Volleyball is about. Of course, it's my dream job to be the head coach at Nebraska, and not just the fact that I'm from here. I grew up about 30 miles south of Lincoln on a farm outside of Courtland, Nebraska."
"I started to get recruited by Nebraska when I was about 8th grade, I came to the camp. John Cook saw a vision for me to be a part of this program."
During the conversation, head coach Dani Busboom Kelly also reflected on her days as a player on the team and mentioned that her senior year was the most memorable one for her, as the team had won the NCAA Championships.

Edited by Soumik Bhattacharya
