Jade Carey drops 1-word reaction as Coco Gauff reveals highlights of her Paris getaway

Jade Carey has reacted to Coco Gauff's recent photodump of her Paris getaway. The latter is gearing up to compete in the 2025 French Open after her Italian Open run, where she delivered significant performances and reached the finals.
Gauff couldn't nab the title in Rome, as she was bested by Jasmine Paolini in the last round, 6-4, 6-2. Following this heartbreaking loss, the American is vying for the French Open title, scheduled to commence later this month.
Amid this, Gauff decided to enjoy Paris before getting on the court and shared a bunch of glimpses from her getaway on Instagram. She posted pictures in front of a huge gate while wearing a white top and blue denim, layered with a cute jacket. She also shared several selfies, showcasing her jewelry. The post's caption read:
"Glad to meet u😆"
This post garnered attention from the American gymnast Jade Carey, who dropped a one-word reaction:
"Stunning."
Carey made the final appearance of her collegiate career in the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships semi-final, which was held in Fort Worth, Texas. She individually represented Oregon State at the event but fell short of attaining any national titles.
Jade Carey once opened up about the lessons she learned during her time at OSU
Jade Carey once made her feelings known about everything she learned during her sophomore year at Oregon State University. She spoke about how she had to handle the pressure of competing in collegiate and elite gymnastics while focusing on her major in Digital Communications Arts at OSU.
Carey opened up about her journey, stating that she learned how to push herself and, along with that, how to give herself some grace.
"Throughout my sophomore year I learned a lot about myself while juggling college gymnastics, elite gymnastics and school. I learned how much I can push myself and how to not be so hard on myself. What I am doing has never been done before in gymnastics, so I had to learn to give myself some grace and keep pushing for myself," wrote Jade Carey.
Talking about the bond she shared with her teammates, Carey added:
"This past year, I have felt more connected to my teammates than ever before, and it truly is a blessing to be able to have them on this journey. They are my sisters and my family, and it is exciting to get in the gym with them every single day and get better together. We have big aspirations as a team and I'm excited to go after them this year."
Jade Carey's NCAA career with Oregon State University recently ended with four silver and one bronze medal.