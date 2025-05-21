Coco Gauff jokes about making her mother Candi work overtime for stylish Paris photodump

Coco Gauff has arrived in Paris, commencing preparations for the highly anticipated French Open. While in Paris, Gauff took some time off the court to explore the city with her mother, Candi Gauff.

Ad

The American heads into Roland Garros off back-to-back final appearances in Madrid and Rome. However, she lost to Aryna Sabalenka and Jasmine Paolini in Madrid and Rome, respectively, in straight sets.

Ahead of the French Open, Gauff decided to enjoy the Parisian atmosphere with her mother. They strolled around the city, during which Gauff had her mother conduct a photoshoot for her, which turned out to be hilarious when she shared the photos on her Instagram story.

Ad

Trending

“me making mom take all these pics, just to post like 5 🤣 #girlhood,” Gauff captioned the story.

Coco Gauff's Instagram story - Source: Instagram/@cocogauff

After sharing a photo dump on her story, she eventually posted a final version on her Instagram feed. Gauff wore denim jeans, a white crop top, and a colourful striped cardigan. The wooden backdrop reflects the ancient aesthetics of the city.

Ad

“Glad to meet u 😊,” she captioned the post.

Ad

Last year at the French Open, she fell short against Iga Swiatek in the semifinals. Following her final appearances in the last two tournaments, Gauff has returned to her career-best ranking, World No. 2. The American appears in good shape ahead of her title challenge in Paris.

Coco Gauff went on a dinner date with her mom in Rome on Mother’s Day

Coco Gauff and Candi Gauff at the WTA Finals 2024 - Source: Getty

On this year’s Mother’s Day (May 11), Coco Gauff took her mother out on a date amidst her Italian Open campaign. That day, Gauff advanced past her third-round opponent, Magda Linette, in straight sets.

Ad

In a post-match interview with Tennis Channel, Gauff revealed how she pays the bill every time they go for dinner.

"We (Gauff and her mother Candi) go to dinner every night and I always pay, so I don't really know what's going to be much different tonight," she said.

Later, Gauff shared an Instagram story of taking her mother, Candi, out for dinner at a restaurant.

Ad

"Prettiest date," Gauff captioned the story.

Candi has been one of the strongest pillars in Coco Gauff’s tennis journey. She constantly supports the young tennis sensation, travelling around the world with her, allowing Gauff to focus and improve her game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prem Mehta I am a passionate sports enthusiast with a deep love for discussing and writing about sports. With over six years of experience playing tennis at the national level and more than eight years representing my state in cricket, I bring firsthand insights into the world of competitive sports. My goal is to share my unique perspective while continually expanding my knowledge and understanding of the game. Being involved in sports has always been my dream, and writing about them allows me to stay connected to what I love most. Know More