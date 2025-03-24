Jordan Burroughs' wife reacts as Nebraska's Ridge Lovett & Antrell Taylor celebrate NCAA title wins with their mothers

Legendary wrestler Jordan Burroughs' wife, Lauren Burroughs, recently shared her thoughts on Nebraska's Ridge Lovett and Antrell Taylor celebrating their title wins with their mothers. Lauren Burroughs expressed her views through her Instagram story.

Ridge Lovett represents the Nebraska Cornhuskers wrestling team and has clinched his NCAA title in the 149-pound category at the 2025 NCAA National Wrestling Championship. He surpassed the defending national champion, Virginia Tech’s Caleb Henson in the final round.

Antrell Taylor of the Cornhuskers also clinched his title in the 157-pound category. The Huskers concluded their 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championship in the second position with 117.0 points.

Jordan Burroughs and his wife Lauren Burroughs have five kids; Beacon, Ora, Rise, Banner, and Badge. Through one of her Instagram stories, Lauren Burroughs conveyed her thoughts about Ridge Lovett and Antrell Taylor celebrating their NCAA Championship victories with their mothers following their match.

“A momma and her natty champ baby @ridgelovett ❤️❤️❤️”

Additionally, she also included a humorous message for her son, Beacon Burroughs, saying:

"Both these big babies went to sit with their moms after they won. @trelly_taylor Take note Beacon 🤣”

In the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championship, the Huskers wrestling team had three semi-finalists and received eight All-American honors. Nebraska’s last individual championship title was won by alumnus, Jordan Burroughs, who clinched two NCAA titles during his collegiate career and was awarded the Dan Hodge Trophy in 2011.

One of the most decorated wrestlers, Burroughs won his Olympic gold medal in 74 kg at the 2012 London Olympics. He has nine World Championships medals, out of which six are gold medals.

Jordan Burroughs reflects on his goals and love for wrestling

Jordan Burroughs is widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time and has clinched prestigious accolades throughout his career. During an interview with the Olympics in 2023, the 36-year-old freestyle and former folkstyle wrestler shared his views on the sport and his unyielding spirit to achieve greatness. He added:

“It's who I am. I am a wrestler and I'm a fighter. I'm a combat artist. I am someone who loves the dance. I love the artistry. I love pushing myself. I love focusing, dialling in. I love breaking someone else's will. I love the challenge, the goals, I love breaking my own comfort zone.”

Along with his Olympic and World Championship feats, Burroughs has three gold medals from the Pan American Games, six gold medals from the Pan American Championships, and six medals from the Yasar Dogu Tournament. He also clinched four gold medals at the US Open Championships.

