Kyle Dake, David Carr and other wrestlers react as NCAA champion Mitchell Mesenbrink announces major life update

Wrestlers Kyle Dake, David Carr, Connor Mirasola, Anthony Cassar and several others reacted after Mitchell Mesenbrink announced his engagement to Sydney King. Mesenbrink won his first NCAA title at the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championships.

Penn State's Mesenbrink is a talented freestyle and folkstyle wrestler who has won two gold medals at the U20 Pan American Championships. Furthermore, he is a two-time medalist from the U20 World Championship and a two-time Big Ten Champion. In the 74kg category, he clinched the gold medal at the 2025 US National Championships.

Through her Instagram post, Sydney King shared their engagement announcement and wrote:

"For You, I’d steal the moon and the stars. All of Me to all of You."

Her post attracted congratulatory messages from various wrestlers, including two-time Olympic medalist Kyle Dake, who wrote:

"Love it!!!"

The three-time Grand Prix medalist David Carr mentioned:

"Congrats !!"

Anthony Cassar, a freestyle and a former folkstyle wrestler, who was the 2019 NCAA champion, also added:

"Congrats brotha! 🙌"

Penn State wrestler Connor Mirasola shared:

"❤️❤️happy for you brother"

William Henckel, a rising talent and Penn State commit, who also won the 2025 USA Wrestling 16U National Championship, wrote:

"Congrats!"

Redshirt freshman at Penn State, Josh Barr, also expressed his congratulatory message.

"Congrats bro"

Screenshot of Sydney King's Instagram post featuring athletes' comments | Source: IG/sydanna12

Kyle Dake is an elite wrestler who has achieved notable accolades throughout his career. He is a five-time World Championship medalist and four-time NCAA champion.

Olympian Kyle Dake on his admiration for wrestling

Kyle Dake at Wrestling - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 15 - Source: Getty

During his interview with FloWrestling on June 13, 2025, Kyle Dake shared his thoughts on wrestling and his joy in participating in the matches.

"I love wrestling. This is easy, this is fun. The hard part is getting up early and getting in your your extra workout, and making sure that you're getting your sleep and recovery, and doing all that." [3:42 onwards]

He continued:

"I mean as a professional I've been doing it for so long that it doesn't seem like it's that difficult anymore, but it's still just about doing it and going through it. Obviously, it was a lot of fun to be able to wrestle in those tournaments and get those reps in."

Along with his Olympic and World Championship accolades, Dake has also won four gold medals from the Pan American Championships.

