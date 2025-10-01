"Let's go"- Jordan Chiles' UCLA gymnastics teammates cheer with excitement as they attend Olympian's TikTok night dance with DWTS partner Ezra Sosa

Jordan Chiles' UCLA teammates showed up to show their support as the gymnast performed on the popular reality TV show 'Dancing With The Stars'. Chiles performed a tango to the song 'Anxiety' by Doechii alongside her partner and professional dancer, Ezra Sosa. The two have been paired up together with Chiles being a celebrity contestant, and earned the highest score of the season so far.

Jordan Chiles last competed at this year's NCAA Championships for UCLA, recording impressive performances to help them earn a runner-up finish. Chiles also won the Big Ten Championship and her third NCAA individual title with a score of 9.9750. She is currently on a break from gymnastics; however, she did confirm she will be returning to compete at next year's NCAA Championships.

In stories shared on Instagram, many of Chiles' UCLA teammates, including Carissa Clay, showed their support as she performed on Dancing With The Stars:

"Let's go! us after watching @jordanchiles dance 🤩💃 SHE ABSOLUTELY KILLED THAT,"

"stop I'm crying 🥹 so so proud of you, jo @jordanchiles,"

Still taken from UCLA Gymnastics' official account (Source: @uclagymnastics/Instagram)

Aside from the NCAA Championships next year, Jordan Chiles also said that she is aiming to compete at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Jordan Chiles makes feelings known on making her DWTS debut

Chiles at New York Fashion Week 2025 - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles recently discussed what it was like to make her 'Dancing With The Stars' debut. In an interview with PopSugar, she said:

"Honestly, the speed of it all. In gymnastics, I am used to a set routine where every move is locked in. On that dance floor, it felt like the music, the crowd, the cameras, all hit at once. The adrenaline was so strong. One second I was starting and the next it was over. I wanted to run it back."

"It has been amazing. Ezra is the right mix of patience, but he also knows how to push me. We laugh a lot . . . and I mean A LOT in rehearsal, but when it is time to lock in, he keeps me focused. It feels like having a new teammate, and that is something I love. The fact that we get to be on this journey together is everything."

Jordan Chiles made her debut on DWTS on September 16th, with the show scheduled to end in November later this year.

