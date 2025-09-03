Mikaela Shiffrin reacts as Alex Morgan gets candid on inequalities and double standards in women's sports

American alpine ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin shared her reaction to former soccer player Alex Morgan's take on what she described as the double standards in the treatment of male and female players in sports. Morgan won two World Cups and an Olympic gold medal with the USWNT before retiring from the sport.Besides this, Morgan has also worked hard to help little girls find their footing in the circuit of sports and other fields through her foundation. She is frequently seen speaking out on social issues and recently highlighted the double standards that society has for males and females in sports and other aspects of life.During her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Morgan was asked about this issue of dealing with double standards. Additionally, she mentioned the pay differences between genders and said:&quot;We want to celebrate and we want to party, but we have to be like nice women where we have to say the right thing and we can't curse. It was like going to an autograph signing, having a guy come up with all of my swimsuit pictures, and being like, Oh I just want to add to the collection. We are doing the same job for the same company but getting paid vastly different.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShiffrin reacted to this post and dropped a single clap emoji to express her admiration for Morgan's stance. She remarked:&quot;👏&quot;Shiffrin's reaction on the post (Image via: @callherdaddy on IG)Notably, Mikaela Shiffrin is currently in training camp with several members of the US Ski Team as she prepares for the 2025-26 season, set to start in a couple of months.&quot;Bit of a crossroad&quot;- Mikaela Shiffrin shed light on the future of skiingMikaela Shiffrin (Image via: Getty)Mikaela Shiffrin shed light on the areas that the sport of skiing needs to improve in the future. Shiffrin shared that the sport has been at a crossroads in the last few seasons.Additionally, Shiffrin said that it is because of the tenacity over the decision on how to cater the sport to a larger audience globally and have a dominant presence in the market. She said (via ServusTV on Sport):&quot;I feel like skiing is a little bit of a crossroads than it has been for the last few seasons at least. This crossroads of kind of deciding how we want to really exist in the world and with a fan base, how to connect with the fan base better and globally, especially in the US.&quot;During the conversation, Mikaela Shiffrin also stated that she would like changes in line to bring about a better connection between skiing and fans in the United States.