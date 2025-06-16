Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé Aleksander Kilde, Chloe Kim and others react to 30-year-old's emotional message on earning honorary degree

Aleksander Kilde, Chloe Kim and others share their reaction as American alpine ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin pens a heartfelt message after receiving an honorary degree from Dartmouth College on Sunday. She was graced by several of her family members, including her mother, Eileen.

Notably, Dartmouth College was also the alpine ski racer's late father's educational institution and thus was a special achievement for her. Her mother had also penned a message for Shiffrin a few hours ago.

Shiffrin shared a few pictures from the honorary ceremony on her Instagram, where she can be seen in a black robe. She also shared a message for her late father, Jeff, and wished the latter on Father's Day.

Shiffrin's fiancé and Norwegian ski racer, Aleksander Kilde, reacted to the post and dropped a couple of heart emojis to express her love. He added:

"❤️❤️"

Kilde's comment on Shiffrin's post (Image via: Shiffrin's Instagram)

"Congratulations" wrote American snowboarder and two-time Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim.

Kim's comment on Shiffrin's post (Image via: Shiffrin's Instagram)

US ski racer Breezy Johnson also dropped a sarcastic comment on the post. Johnson wrote:

"Anytime I have a question about anything I'm gonna ask the new team Dr."

Johnson's comment on Shiffrin's post (Image via: Shiffrin's Instagram)

Johnson was Mikaela Shiffrin's teammate during the 2025 Worlds, where they won the team combined events together.

Mikaela Shiffrin talks about her campaign at the 2014 and 2022 Winter Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin (Image via: Getty)

Mikaela Shiffrin shared her emotions about her campaign at the 2014 and 2022 Winter Olympics. The Cortina event in 2026 will be the fourth quadrennial games of Shiffrin's career.

Speaking about the 2014 event in Sochi where she was the slalom champion, Shiffrin said that this was one of the major events of her skiing career. She said (via NBC News):

"I think Sochi was a milestone moment in my career, obviously first Olympic gold medal. I was the youngest Olympic slalom champion in ski racing, and so not only to have a gold medal but to have this sort of title."

Shiffrin analyzed her disappointing performance in Beijing 2022, where she failed to win a single medal. She added:

"I think I was just a little bit stunned at how everything ended so quickly. Beijing was really unique, it was all man-made snow and errors on that kind of surface cost a lot more."

Shiffrin's most successful Winter Olympics in her career came in Pyeongchang 2018. She won a gold medal in the giant slalom event and placed second in the team combined.

