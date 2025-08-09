“My kind of history” - Usain Bolt takes pride in his one-of-a-kind record

Jamaican track veteran Usain Bolt reflected on his 100m and 200m double Olympic gold medal-winning campaign at the 2012 London Olympics. Notably, this was the second time that Bolt completed this double at the Olympic stage after the 2008 Beijing event.Bolt defeated several top competitors across the London event, such as Yohan Blake and Justin Gatlin in the 100m, and Warren Weir in the 200m, to successfully defend both of his titles and become the first athlete to win back-to-back double Olympic golds in the history of the sport. He also clinched a third gold medal as part of the 4x100m relay event during the tournament.Reflecting on this historic campaign, Bolt shared a post on his Instagram handle to reminisce about his feat that he achieved exactly 12 years ago on the same day. He remarked further in his caption:&quot;My kind of history💯 2012: Usain Bolt’s Golden Double&quot;&quot;On August 9, 2012, Jamaican sprint superstar Usain Bolt secured his historic “golden double” at the 2012 London Olympics by winning the men’s 200-meter dash in 19.32 seconds. This victory made him the first man in history to win both the 100-meter and 200-meter Olympic sprint titles consecutively at the Olympic Games. He had previously won both events at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNotably, four years after the 2012 Olympics, Usain Bolt went on to win the 100m and 200m double gold medal for a third time in his career at the Rio event, which was also his final appearance at the Olympics.100m Olympic champion Julien Alfred revealed what she asked Usain Bolt in OsloBolt during his appearance at the Diamond League meet (Image via: Getty)100m Olympic champion Julien Alfred recently shared what she asked Usain Bolt in Oslo. This came during the Oslo Diamond League that took place in June, where Bolt made a special visit while Alfred competed in the 100m event.As the two met, the Saint Lucian athlete had a unique question for the Jamaican. Speaking in an interview, Alfred revealed that she had asked Bolt about the latter's mindset to move from the achievements and career-highs. Bolt, in turn, asked the former to just stay focused. She said (via Olympics.com):&quot;I did ask him a question. How do you move on from such a high?' He said, 'Don’t get distracted by so many things happening around you. So many opportunities come your way but you really have to stay focused&quot;Notably, Alfred also shared that Bolt is an absolute inspiration for her on the track, and she looks up to him a lot. She won her 100m race at Oslo after clocking a time of 10.89 seconds.