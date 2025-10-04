Nebraska Volleyball match against Rutgers: Schedule, live streaming details, team rosters, tickets and more

Nebraska Volleyball is playing matches on consecutive days this weekend as they play Rutgers on October 4 right after their convincing 3-0 (25-6, 25-15, 25-13) victory against the NCAA defending champions Penn State. With that, they avenged their loss at last year’s NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championships, where Penn State made a reverse sweep, crushing Nebraska’s hopes for the title.

Nebraska next faces Rutgers in another away game at Jersey Mike's Arena in New Brunswick, N.J., on Saturday. The Huskers are currently on a 13-match winning streak and enter the game as clear favorites.

How and where to watch and live streaming details for Nebraska volleyball’s game against Rutgers?

The Nebraska vs Rutgers' match is expected to stream and be televised on the Big+ Network, starting at 6:00 PM CDT or Central Daylight Time on Saturday, October 4.

Nebraska Volleyball match against Rutgers: Rosters

Nebraska women’s volleyball team

Keri Leimbach, Bergen Reilly, Allie Sczech, Campbell Flynn, Rebekah Allick, Laney Choboy, Maisie Boesiger, Kenna Cogill, Virginia Adriano, Olivia Mauch, Teraya Sigler, Taylor Landfair, Manaia Ogbechie, Andi Jackson, Ryan Hunter, Skyler Pierce, Harper Murray, Coach - Dani Busboom Kelly

Rutgers women’s volleyball team

Mia Owens, Avery Ang, Lauren Rich, Madison Snelgrove, Ella Carmen Truitt, Sophia LaPorta, Sofia Granieri, Gabby Gbolahan, Cassie Guim, Asha Pensa Johnson, Jana Jovanovic, JoAnna Andrews, Taylor White, Head Coach - David Gurst

How to buy tickets for Nebraska Volleyball tickets against Rutgers?

Tickets for the Nebraska women’s volleyball match against Rutgers are still available on Ticketmaster.com, with the prices ranging from $124.02 to $139.52.

Nebraska Volleyball’s Rebekah Allick opens up on team’s focus and unity after dominant win over Penn State

Rebekah Allick meets with the media following the match against the Stanford Cardinal. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

One of this year’s Nebraska Volleyball captains, Rebekah Allick, was asked about any strategy or words shared before the match against Penn State that ensured the team was fully locked in.

Following their commanding victory, Allick explained in an on-court interview that there wasn’t anything specific said before the game, but she felt the team was completely on the same page, adding that the collective focus and determination carried them through the match. She said:

“I don't know how to explain it, but the girls that watched us lose last year, they understand what we went through. Um, and also like take away what happened in the past, everyone wants to play high level volleyball. Penn State's good, Wisconsin's good, UCLA is good. We always get excited for high level matches. So, nothing in particular comes to mind.”

She also shared how the game’s atmosphere allowed her to embrace a bold and competitive approach during her team’s match against Penn State. She also commented on her love for rivalries and the friendly and teasing interactions that come with it.

