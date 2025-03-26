Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson, Maisie Boesiger and others react to former Husker Lexi Rodriguez's new look

Several Nebraska Volleyball players, such as Andi Jackson and Maisie Boesiger, recently expressed their reaction as former Husker Lexi Rodriguez shared glimpses of her fresh look. This came just a few days after Rodriguez's first pro start of her career during her side Omaha's clash against LOVB Houston, even though she has come in as a substitute several times in the season.

Rodriguez's side lost against Houston by a margin of 1-3, but Rodriguez finished the match with six digs to her name. Her teammate, Kimberly Drewniok, also had an impressive outing during this clash, where she scored 16 kills and 19 points.

Just a few days after the match, Rodriguez shared glimpses of her recent look as she enjoyed a break before the next match. In the picture, the former Nebraska Volleyball player can be seen in a pink hoodie as she poses for the camera.

Her former Nebraska Volleyball teammate, Maisie Boesiger, reacted to the post and shared a three-word reaction. She wrote:

"Aweeee so beautiful!!!!"

Andi Jackson wrote,

"Gorg!!!"

Ally Batenhorst commented,

"pretty"

Screenshot of the player's comments on Rodriguez's post (Image via: Rodriguez's [email protected]__)

With the latest defeat, Rodriguez's side, LOVB Omaha, finds itself sixth in the LOVB table with four wins and nine losses to its name. However, the team has seen some impressive individual performances throughout the season from the likes of Jordan Larson (140 points) and Kimberly Drewniok (156 points).

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez expresses feelings after first start for LOVB Omaha

Nebraska Volleyball's Lexi Rodriguez, amidst her first pro season for LOVB Omaha (Image via: Getty Images)

Lexi Rodriguez expressed her thoughts after getting her first start in her pro career with LOVB Omaha. Speaking in a press conference after the match, the former Nebraska captain said that she is ready to do whatever her side needs her for and also expressed excitement about getting her first start.

She also mentioned that the specialty of LOVB Omaha is that it has a lot of depth in its squad and numerous good players for each position on the court. Rodriguez said via LOVB YouTube channel (4:05 onwards):

"I mean I try and take everything as it comes but I think like Maddie (Madi Kubik-Banks) said, like on every game day like everyone has to stay ready that I think is also one of the strengths of this team is that there's a lot of depth at every position and so no matter what this team needs from me, like I'm ready to do it and it's exciting to start obviously but I feel like it doesn't matter, when your name gets called, it's an opportunity and it's just what you do with it."

Lexi Rodriguez's LOVB Omaha's next clash is against LOVB Austin on Saturday, March 29, at the Strahan Arena.

