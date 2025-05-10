Nebraska Volleyball's Teraya Sigler makes feelings known after GCU terminates contract of volleyball coach days after shutting down men's program

Nebraska Volleyball freshman Teraya Sigler made her feelings known as Grand Canyon University terminated the contract of their assistant volleyball coach, Bryan Dell'Amico. This comes days after the GCU decided to halt its men's volleyball program from its sports roster.

As per reports, Dell'Amico had spoken out in an interview against decisions of the University that have been disadvantageous for all the athletes of the men's volleyball team. In consequence, the GCU stripped Dell'Amico of his job and severance without any prior information or warning, right after he won the AVCA's 2025 Assistant Coach of the Year award.

Reacting to this incident, Sigler expressed her sorrow and heaped praises on Dell'Amico's knack for working hard. She wrote in her Instagram stories after sharing a post featuring the news.

"so sad to see someone so hardworking get penalized for for speaking the truth with CLASS"

Sigler's Instagram story feat. her message (Image via: Sigler's Instagram)

Teraya Sigler had her first taste of collegiate volleyball during the Huskers' spring season contests against Kansas and South Dakota State. Sigler played both of these matches, secured 6 kills each in either of them, and also inflicted 4 digs in the second match against South Dakota State as Nebraska Volleyball won both these matches 4-0.

Nebraska Volleyball freshman Teraya Sigler shares her thoughts on new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly.

Nebraska Volleyball's freshman hitter Teraya Sigler shared her thoughts on the program's new head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, who replaced the Husker veteran, John Cook. Kelly had been an assistant to Cook in the program during the 2012 season and will be the one calling the shots from the 2025 season.

Sigler shared that the majority of the players had an idea about Kelly's arrival in the program if Cook retired from his position. The Nebraska freshman also mentioned that Cook's praise about Kelly made her very confident, and also lauded the new coach for her honesty towards the players. She said (via BVM Sports):

"I think everyone knew Dani Busboom Kelly was going to be the new head coach if John were to retire – but I don’t think anyone thought it would be this soon. I think I was just overwhelmed by all of the recent changes in my transition since the start of the year. The way John talked about Dani made me feel confident in his decision and the future of our program. One of my favorite things about Dani is how honest she is."

During the conversation, the Nebraska Volleyball player also remarked that she is very grateful to know a person like Dani Busboom Kelly, who is very selfless and an independent woman.

