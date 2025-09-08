"Noah Lyles has really good vision like LeBron James with court vision" - Justin Gatlin weighs in on American's World Championships prospects

Former US track athlete Justin Gatlin expressed his thoughts on Noah Lyles and the positives the latter has for the World Championships 2025 in Tokyo. Lyles is eying victories in both the 100m and 200m events at the event.

The 27-year-old has had a staggering campaign last time around in Budapest, where he clinched three gold medals, including a double in the 100m and 200m events. Besides those performances, Lyles' recent outings have also been quite impressive, which has seen him clinch Diamond League and Nationals titles in the 200m event.

Speaking on his podcast, Gatlin gave a bold prediction, stating that Lyles will win the 100m race in Tokyo over the likes of Kishane Thompson. Gatlin heaped praise on Lyles' vision on the track and compared it to the likes of basketball great Lebron James. He further explained (via Ready Set Go podcast, 10:42 onwards):

"Noah is the kind of athlete who may not have the best start, but he has really good track vision, almost like Lebron (James) with court vision. Some way or somehow, he's able to reel somebody back in with just a couple of strides left, a couple of meters left and beat him at the finish line.

"We saw it in 2024 when it happened at the Olympics, and it was just by the thinnest of margins and now what he's done this season, I think he's not necessarily looking to run 9.7, he's looking to race everybody."

In the podcast, Justin Gatlin also pointed out Noah Lyles' main 100m rival, Kishane Thompson's seeming struggle to close out races and separate from the other main competitors on the track. Owing to this, he put the Jamaican in second position in his predictions.

"It's weird" - Noah Lyles reveals the event he is eager to compete at the World Championships 2025

Noah Lyles (Image via: Getty)

Noah Lyles revealed the event that he is most looking forward to competing in at the World Championships in Tokyo. Speaking in an interview after the Zurich Diamond League finals, Lyles shared that he has a very different thought about choosing a podium finish in the 100m and going for the world record in the 200m.

Additionally, Lyles also claimed that in that situation, he is looking to chase the world record. Lyles said (via Citius Mag, 3:12 onwards):

"It's weird, I don't know this idea is circulating in my head, if there was an option to get a medal, any colour medal in the 100m but then break the world record in the 200m, which one would I choose?... I might take that world record."

Notably, in the 200m event, Noah Lyles currently stands third in the all-time list with a time of 19.31 seconds. The only two ahead of him are Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake.

