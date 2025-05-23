Olivia Dunne drops 4-word reaction to criticism over NBA game appearance without boyfriend Paul Skenes

Former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne recently schooled a fan who tried to heckle her on social media, citing that the former always spends time without her boyfriend. This comes just after Dunne attended game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers, held on May 22.

Dunne supported the Knicks during this game and was also seen wearing a cap. However, the Pacers eventually won the game by a tight margin of 3 points (138-135) with Aaron Nesmith and Tyrese Haliburton scoring 30 and 31 points. Jalen Brunson performed impressively for the Knicks and added 43 points to the total but eventually came at a losing cause.

Dunne, enjoying her time on the sidelines, shared a few glimpses of the match on her TikTok handle. One of the netizens reacted to the post and tried to heckle her, stating that the latter doesn't spend enough time with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes.

The fan commented:

"She's never with Paul and seems happy about it."

Dunne hit back at the fan and enquired whether the comment was made to test her patience and attract reactions with a 4-word response. She wrote:

"Is this rage bait"

Notably, Dunne's boyfriend, Skenes, plays for the NFL side, the Pittsburgh Pirates, which is currently in action in the ongoing season.

SI Swimsuit's chief editor heaps praise on Olivia Dunne's contribution to women's sports

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's chief editor, MJ Day, has lauded Olivia Dunne's contribution to women's sports, especially on the NIL front. Dunne, during her days as an LSU gymnast, was one of the most lucrative NIL athletes and has signed deals with several brands such as Nautica and Accelerator.

Day shared that Dunne was one of the first collegiate athletes to pave the way in successfully creating a brand and being financially lucrative. Additionally, she also mentioned that the former gymnast's rise is not just about social media, but also about navigating a path between sports and business. Day said (via Sports Illustrated Swimsuit):

"She was one of the first to leverage the power of name, image and likeness deals, building a brand that’s both financially successful and rooted in showing the real Livvy. She’s not just a social media sensation; she’s a pioneering force who has created opportunities for herself and, by extension, countless other athletes by demonstrating how to navigate the intersection of sports, business and digital influence."

MJ Day is one of the major individuals behind the SI Swimsuit magazine issue 2025, where Olivia Dunne featured as one of the cover models.

