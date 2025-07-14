Olympic word weekly: Simone Biles embarks on luxury vacation; Sha'Carri Richardson faces massive upset; Eileen Gu serves modelesque in Greece

Amid her break from competitive gymnastics, Simone Biles embarked on a vacation with her husband on a quick retreat. Sha'Carri Richardson fell short of defending her 100m title at the Prefontaine Classic.

Noah Lyles executed a remarkable performance during his outdoor season's 200m debut at the Monaco Diamond League. The former gymnast and social media star Olivia Dunne was rejected for Babe Ruth's old apartment. Here's a recap of the biggest moments from the Olympic world of the past week.

#1. Simone Biles sets out on a luxury vacation with husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens attend a game in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Getty Images)

Simone Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens, were seen delighting in a quick getaway to San Pedro, Belize, the glimpses of which she shared on social media. Biles last competed at the 2024 Paris Games, following which she stated that her priority was spending time with her husband.

In the glimpses shared by Simone Biles, she was seen wearing an exotic green swimsuit, paired with chic accessories. She also shared pictures of the delicious food the couple enjoyed on the trip.

#2. Noah Lyles makes a stunning comeback in the 200m at the Monaco Diamond League

Noah Lyles during the Monaco Diamond League. (Photo by Getty Images)

Noah Lyles competed in his first 200m outdoor race at the Monaco Diamond League on Friday, 11 July. The American sprinter surpassed the 2024 Paris Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo after clocking 19.88 seconds to win his first Diamond League race of the season. The Botswana athlete posted 19.97 seconds.

Lyles recorded this victory after his brief break. The sprinter delayed his appearance at the Adidas Atlanta Games as he suffered from ankle tightness.

#3. Sha'Carri Richardson executes an underwhelming

performance at the Prefontaine Classic

Sha'Carri Richardson at the Paris Olympic Games. Source: Getty

Sha'Carri Richardson is yet to earn a podium finish in the 2025 season following her appearances on track so far. She competed at the Prefontaine Classic on July 5, but fell short of dominating the event after finishing in ninth place with 11.19 seconds.

Richardson made her 2025 debut at the Golden Grand Prix held in May in Japan, where she finished in fourth place after posting 11.47s.

Olivia Dunne faces last-minute rejection in the process of buying Babe Ruth's apartment

Olivia Dunne in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne was recently denied what could have been her first apartment. She was rejected for late baseball legend Babe Ruth's seventh-floor, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom apartment in the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

Dunne was in the final process of receiving the keys to the $1.6 million apartment when the co-op board for the building denied her application for undisclosed reasons.

Eileen Gu rocks multiple outfits on her trip to Greece

Eileen Gu attends at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Social Club in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

The stylish freestyle skier Eileen Gu was seen enjoying her time during her trip to Crete, Greece. She was seen turning up the glamor in a stunning red coral maxi dress featuring draped detailing. She also shared glimpses of turquoise waters, a delicious dinner spread ahead of the water body.

Gu also made her debut appearance in the SI swimsuit for the 2025 edition.

