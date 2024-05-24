Prefontaine Classic 2024 Men's 200m Preview: Kenny Bednarek leads the charge after clocking world lead at Doha Diamond League

The 51st edition of the Prefontaine Classic is all set to kick off on Saturday (May 25) at Hayward Field in Eugene. With an entry list full of some of the elite athletes around the world, the tournament aims to bring about an adrenaline rush for the fans.

One event that is going to steal the spotlight will be the men's 200m, which will feature numerous Olympic and World Championship medalists.

Kenny Bednarek will be a favorite in the Men's 200m tournament event of the Prefontaine Classic, especially after his form and momentum in the last few months. The 25-year-old has already made a name for himself in the discipline, performing meticulously in global tournaments such as the Olympics and World Championships.

The Oklahoma native also produced a heroic run at the recently concluded Doha Diamond League, in which he registered the world lead in the 200, with a run time of 19.67 seconds. Bednarek was the only participant in the event to finish the event in less than 20 seconds to dethrone the previous world lead held by Courtney Lindsey (19.71 seconds).

Lindsey will once again look to pose a tough challenge to the Oklahoma native in the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meet on Saturday. The 2024 World Relays gold medalist finished second in Doha, just behind Bednarek with a run time of 20.01 seconds.

The 2022 NACAC Championships gold medalist from Kentucky, Kyree King, will also be one of the top athletes to keep an eye on in the men's 200m event. King registered a superb performance in Doha earlier this month, finishing third in the 200m event with a run time of 20.21 seconds.

Besides these three, the 2022 World Championships gold medalist, from Canada, Aaron Brown, will also be a top feature and provide some tough competition to the three Americans.

Erriyon Knighton withdraws from the Prefontaine Classic 2024

Erriyon Knighton

The 2023 World Championships silver medalist, Erriyon Knighton, has withdrawn from the men's 200m event of the Prefontaine Classic 2024. Knighton was one of the top athletes to feature in the event alongside his three compatriots (Kenny Bednarek, Courtney Lindsey and Kyree King).

The Florida native last competed in Florida in the 4x100m relay event alongside PJ Austin, Grant Holloway, and Joseph Fahnbulleh. However, since then Knighton has withdrawn from all the events he was set to participate in,

Last week he also snubbed the Atlanta City Games scheduled on May 18 at the Piedmont Park. Knightin will be replaced by Ian Kerr, a 28-year-old sprinter from the Bahamas.