  • "Proud of you beyond words"- Olivia Dunne, Nastia Liukin and others send love as Hezly Rivera wins US Championships all-around title

"Proud of you beyond words"- Olivia Dunne, Nastia Liukin and others send love as Hezly Rivera wins US Championships all-around title

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Aug 11, 2025 20:13 GMT
Nastia Liukin, Hezly Rivera and Olivia Dunne (Image via: All Getty)
Nastia Liukin, Olivia Dunne and other gymnasts shared their reactions as Hezly Rivera shared a heartfelt post after winning her first all-around national title. Competing at the recently concluded US Gymnastics Championships, Rivera secured an impressive performance and topped the all-around field with a score of 112.

This performance was even more impressive as it came after her setback at the US Classic and also because she had topped the beam balance and floor exercises. charts too. Just a day after winning the title, Rivera shared a post on her Instagram handle, expressing her joy on this special achievement.

She further thanked her coaches, friends and family for their immense support. She wrote:

"national champion 🥲💙 James 1:4 & Psalm 23:5, glory to God. thank you to my coaches, friends, and family for all of the endless support"
Former LSU gymnast Dunne reacted to the post and dropped a comment under it. She wrote:

"YAY HEZ!"
Dunne&#039;s comment on Rivera&#039;s post (Image via: @hezrivera)
Former all-around Olympic champion, Liukin wrote:

"Beyond Proud"
Liukin&#039;s comment on Rivera&#039;s post (Image via: @hezrivera)
Liukin further shared a post on her Instagram stories to appreciate Rivera, which the latter reposted on her handle. The post stated:

"Proud of you beyond words. Keep being You! Love you!"
Liukin&#039;s message for Rivera (Image via: @hezrivera stories)
"so proud of you hez! love you" wrote Simone Rose.
"so so proud of you hez ❤️❤️" wrote Tiana Sumanasekara.
"so proud of you hez!!🤩🤩" wrote Skye Blakely.
"could not be more proud" wrote Jayla Hang.
Blakely, Sumanasekara, Hang, and Rose&#039;s comments on Rivera&#039;s post (Image via: @hezrivera)
After her all-around heroics at the US Gymnastics Championships, Hezly Rivera will now have an opportunity to shine at the Worlds, scheduled later in the year in Indonesia. She already has two silver medals in the Junior World Championships back in 2023.

Hezly Rivera shared her thoughts after winning the National all-around title

Hezly Rivera (Image via: Getty
Hezly Rivera opened up about her feelings after winning the all-around national title in New Orleans. Speaking in an interview, Rivera shared that she feels really happy with her performance in the competition.

Speaking about her close competition with Leanne Wong, who finished second in the all-around event, Rivera shared that she was initially unaware of it, but before her final rotation on the floor, she realized this. Rivera said (via Olympics):

"It feels really good. I just trusted my training and what I do in the gym, kind of just let myself flow. I wasn't really paying attention to [how close it was]. But before floor, I did know. I was like, 'Oh, it's kind of close."

Hezly Rivera also expressed her greatfulness at winning the all-around title at the National Championships, especially after the immense hard work.

Edited by Luke Koshi
