"Quincy Wilson has a new fan in me!"- Fans back the 16-year-old as he finishes 6th in the 400m finals after incredible run at the U.S. Olympic Trials 

Quincy Wilson finished 6th in the finals of the Men's 400m at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials after clocking 44.94s. The 16-year-old produced incredible performances over the last three days at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, breaking the U18 400m World Record two times in two races.

Wilson stepped into the finals of the Men's 400m as the youngest athlete competing against some of the best American athletes of this year like Michael Norman and Quincy Hill. The youngster, famous for his strong finishing, replicated his strength in the finals in the home stretch as he went from running at the 8th position to the 6th position in the last 30 meters of the race.

Former All-American and Pan-Am Champion Quincy Hall won the race after clocking a personal best time of 44.17s to qualify for the Paris Olympics. Track and field fans could not help but notice the immense efforts put in by the youngster Quincy Wilson throughout the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in his first-ever bid to qualify for the Olympics.

Fans took to X to back the youngster and encourage him for his future endeavors.

" QUINCY WILSON HAS A NEW FAN IN ME! Excited for his future👏🏽," wrote a fan.

" He may have finished 6th in the final but I'm still proud of 16-year-old Quincy Wilson's performances this weekend," another fan chimed in.

" Great race, good Hall, I'll let Norman slide this time, since this is only his second competition this season. Wilson will have his chances, he's only 16," another fan tweeted.

"Good stuff Quincy Wilson 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽," wrote a fan.

"Such a great race I’m so proud Quincy Hall, but most of all Quincy Wilson the 16 year old who gave us a show of the century,"another fan chimed in.

" What was @QuincyWilson5 final 100? It had to be quick. He went from last to 6th," wrote a fan.

Quincy Wilson opens up on breaking the U18 400m World Record

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 4

Wilson opened up about breaking the U18 400m World record twice in two days in a post-race interview with Citius Magazine.

“I'm feeling great. I’ve never been this happy a day in my life when it came to track. I’ve been working for this moment. That record that I broke? That’s 42 years. 42 years of nobody being able to break that record. I broke it twice in two days. It means a lot to me because it means that my hard work has been paying off," he said.

The youngster stunned the track and field world with incredible performances at the U.S. Olympic Track and field trials. He can still be a part of the U.S. Olympic team for Paris if he is shortlisted by the USATF for the 4x400m relay team as a reserve athlete.