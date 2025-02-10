Riley Gaines gives honest take on Donald Trump's reaction to national anthem during Super Bowl

Riley Gaines recently reacted to President Donald Trump's surprise visit to the NFL Super Bowl game between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Trump also met the victims of the January 1 attack, which occurred in New Orleans.

Gaines shared the video of Trump's presence at the NFL game, where he saluted the US national anthem, 'The Star Spangled Banner'. She commented on her X timeline:

"They tried so hard to make everyone hate Trump. They did everything they could. It literally had the opposite effect."

While Trump may have made a surprise visit only recently to the NFL Super Bowl, his presence has been marked at various events. During election time in November 2024, Nick Bosa, who represents San Francsico 49ers, gatecrashed an interview, wearing a 'Make America Great Again' cap on his head. He was fined $11255 for his actions by the NFL authorities, to which Bosa did a 'Trump dance' in defiance in the very next match.

Gaines reacted to the situation as she posted on her X timeline:

"Yesterday: fined $11,255 for wearing a MAGA hat. Today: celebrates with the iconic Trump dance after a sack. In a world of Colin Kaepernicks, be a Nick Bosa"

Riley Gaines had extensively campaigned for Donald Trump during the presidential elections of 2024. She was also felicitated for her campaign on women's sports by the latter when he recently signed an executive order, effectively banning trans athletes from women's sports.

Riley Gaines slams Joe Biden's administration for ignoring women's sports

Riley Gaines on Joe Biden's stance for women's sports [Image Source : Getty]

Riley Gaines has minced no words in calling out the previous administration led by President Joe Biden over their ignorance towards women's sports. In a recent conversation with Fox News, Gaines said:

"It's been three years of being not only just ignored and neglected as women who have been screaming and demanding that we are entitled to equal opportunity and privacy, safety on the court and on the field."

Gaines also mentioned that not only were the concerns of female athletes disregarded, the previous administration actively worked against their cause. She added:

"So to now have someone in The Oval Office who has clearly displayed such moral clarity, it's crazy that you have to do that and defining the sexist themselves and signing the executive order also declaring there are only two sexes, I cannot believe that's necessary but its reach at the moral decay that we have reached as the society under the Biden administration."

Riley Gaines also took a jibe at Nike for promoting an ad in favor of women's sports recently. Gaines had previously called out the brand for promoting trans athletes through multiple ads.

