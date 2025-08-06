Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian hypes up Gabby Thomas with 5-word note as she opens up on setback before World Championships

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shared his reaction as Gabby Thomas shared a strong message on setbacks in sport ahead of the World Championships in Tokyo later this year. Ohanian, who has been married to Williams since 2017, shares a supportive relationship with Thomas.

After he founded the women's only track and field league known as Athlos, he brought on Thomas as a founding advisor-owner and investor. Thomas picked up an Achilles injury about two weeks before competing in the USATF Championships.

Alexis Ohanian is one of the most recognized American entrepreneurs and investors in the world, and is best known for being the co-founder of Reddit. Ohanian also co-founded the venture capital firm Initialized Capital, with his net worth estimated at $150 million as of 2024. He also shares a strong interest in sports, owning shares in the Chelsea FC Women's team, as well as establishing Athlos. He lives in Florida alongside Serena Williams and his two daughters, Alexis and Adira.

Gabby Thomas took to X to share a strong message on setbacks in sports after earning her spot at the World Championships in Tokyo. Thomas competed at the USATF Championships, finishing 3rd in the 200m despite her injury.

"Guys minor (and major) setbacks are a part of sport. It’s about how we stay focused and dedicated that makes great athletes and great stories. Time to look ahead and get ready for Tokyo World Champs!!!"

Ohanian responded to the post, commenting:

"Exactly. Keep on keeping on!"

Alexis Ohanian is also the founding controlling shareholder in the NWSL team Angel City FC in Los Angeles, with his wife Serena Williams also being a minority shareholder in the club.

Alexis Ohanian makes his feelings known on investing in Chelsea FC Women

Alexis Ohanian at the Business of Women Sports Summit - Source: Getty

Alexis Ohanian recently made his feelings known on buying a minority stake in English women's soccer club, Chelsea Women. Ohanian is also part of the club's board of directors.

In an interview with CNN, he talked about how the club can become a billion dollar franchise:

"For 100 years, professional sports has been by men for men. And when there have been women and women’s teams, in many ways, they’ve been literally treated as just small men, which is pretty ridiculous, right?

“I’m glad the discourse has now shifted where people are realizing there’s real opportunity here, but there’s still so much more work to be done, and I really believe that this club could and should be the first billion dollar franchise, billion dollar club in women’s sports.”

Alexis Ohanian attended the Women's FA Cup final in May alongside Serena Williams, where Chelsea defeated Manchester United to secure a historic domestic treble.

