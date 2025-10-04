  • home icon
Shocking stray dog incident at World Para Athletics Championships 2025: What happened at JLN stadium and how the world reacted

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Modified Oct 04, 2025 14:16 GMT
Day 8 - World Para Athletics Championships New Delhi 2025 - Source: Getty
Day 8 - World Para Athletics Championships New Delhi 2025 - Source: Getty

The World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi saw an eerie incident on Saturday (October 4). The day saw two coaches of Kenya and Japan, respectively, get bitten by stray dogs in the arena.

As per reports, Kenyan coach Denis Maragia’s instance took place near the main arena while he was in a conversation with one of his athletes. On the other hand, Japanese coach Meiko Okumatsu was bitten by a stray dog near the warm-up area of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Following these incidents in New Delhi during a major global track and field competition, the organisers expressed their support for building a safe environment for the competition. A statement from the organisers read (via The Hindu):

"The Organising Committee reiterates its unwavering commitment to ensuring an uncompromised environment of safety, health, and security for athletes, officials, and spectators," a statement from the organisers said."

Notably, the organisers have also issued strong precautionary measures to prevent any such further incidents from taking place at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025. The statement added:

"Following these incidents, the MCD has reinforced its deployment with two dedicated dog-catching teams permanently stationed inside the stadium premises, supported by vehicles for rapid removal and transfer of strays to shelter homes."
Fans react to the stray dog incident at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025

Fans reacted to the strange stray dog incident at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025. One of the fans stated on X that human lives are more crucial than the lives of dogs. The fan stated:

"Human lives matter more than Dog"
"Stray dogs of India are now making news internationally, too!" stated another fan.

Here are a few other reactions:

"Embarrassing moment for host nation India" a X handle stated.
"Global embarrassment continues. 🙏" remarked another.

Kenyan government representative speaks up after the stray dog incident to the para athletics team coach at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025

Kenyan government representative Joel Atuti has shared detailed information regarding the stray dog incident with Denis Maragia. Speaking to PTI, Atuti shared that the instance took place around 10 AM near the call room of the arena. He further added (via The PTI):

"Our coach Mr. Dennis was speaking to an athlete near the call room, and a stray dog came out from nowhere and bit him. The incident happened around 10 a.m. Blood was oozing out of his leg and the medical team stationed at the stadium reached there. He was taken to a hospital and given treatment, including injections."

During the conversation, Joel Atuti also remarked that Maragia’s situation is stable and is under medication. The Para Athletics World Championships will be returning on Sunday, October 5, which will also be the final day of the competition.

