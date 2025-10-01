Simone Biles’ teammate Jade Carey reacts as 17-year-old Dulcy Caylor secures spot on USA’s World Championships team

Simone Biles’ teammate and two-time Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey has reacted to Dulcy Caylor earning a place in the United States’ team for the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2025. The championship is scheduled to be held later this month from October 19 to 25 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Caylor, who is also Simone Biles’ former training partner as both trained together at the World Champions Centre, posted a total of 55.250 points on Day 1 of the USA Gymnastics Women’s World Selection Event, collecting an automatic berth on the Worlds team. She stunned the event’s pre-favorites, including Leanne Wong and Joscelyn Roberson, who placed second and third with 55.050 and 54.900 points, respectively, in the all-around competition.

Jade Carey, the Oregon State Beavers gymnastics icon, reacted to Dulcy Caylor’s World Championships qualification, by expressing her happiness for the 17-year-old. In an Instagram story dedicated to Caylor, she wrote:

“So happy for you!! way to go❤️❤️”

Screenshot of Jade Carey’s Instagram story. Credits - jadecarey

The remaining three spots will be decided on Day 2, with gymnasts competing in two events chosen by the selection committee. Based on the results, a non-travelling alternate will also be picked.

When Dulcy Caylor joked she’d still be younger than Simone Biles from Paris 2024 if she competes at Brisbane 2032

Simone Biles at Paris Olympics 2024. Source: Getty

Dulcy Caylor mentioned how she wanted to spend as much time in gymnastics which can mean both competing in elite gymnastics and pursuing collegiate gymnastics. While she added that her main target is the Los Angeles Olympics 2028, she is also excited for her collegiate journey with Florida Gators, having signed in October 2024 as a part of the Class of 2026.

In an interview with Inside Gymnastics in August 2025, she opened up about the joke where she mentioned that if she competed in the Brisbane Olympics 2032, she would still be younger than Simone Biles, who competed at the Paris Olympics when she was 27, setting an example that gymnasts too can have long careers.

“There’s so many options now, which is great to have, and great to have an open mind with [doing NCAA and Elite]. This next quad is something I really, really want to go for. 2028 is my main goal. I know there was a joke we made that if I went to the Olympics in 2032, I would still be younger than what Simone (Biles) was this past year. It’s great to know that it could be an opportunity, but hard to know what will happen then.”

Notably, after qualifying for the Paris Olympics through the US Gymnastics Trials, Biles became the oldest American gymnast to earn an Olympic spot at 27. However, it didn’t hold her back as she concluded the Games with three golds and one silver medal, including the individual all-around title.

