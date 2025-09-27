“Sounds depressing”; “That’s wild” - Fans concerned as Usain Bolt reveals post-retirement fitness challenges following 2024 achilles injury

Fans on social media shared their reaction after Usain Bolt revealed what his life has been like after retiring from the sport. The former sprinter revealed that he leads quite a normal life at the moment, spending time with his kids and working out at the gym. He also stated that he has trouble walking up the stairs, often running out of breath while doing so. Bolt tore his achilles while playing in a charity soccer match last year in London, causing him to not run anymore. The Jamaican, who retired from sprinting in 2017, is still regarded as the fastest man alive. Bolt's world-record time of 9.58 seconds in the 100m has not been broken by any other athlete since he set it, however, his recent comments have shown what the impact of such a long and successful career can have in later life. In a post shared by Bleacher Report on Instagram, Bolt said:&quot;I have to actually start running because, when I walk up stairs, I get out of breath. I spend some time [with my kids], hang out, until they start annoying me then I leave. If I have nothing to do, I just chill out. I might work out sometimes if I'm in a good mood.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMany users commented on the post, sharing their reactions:&quot;The former fastest man on the planet is winded walking up the stairs, thats wild,&quot; - A fan wrote&quot;Aka “I completed life on hard mode. What do I do now?” 😮‍💨,&quot; - A user wrote&quot;Sounds depressing. Hope bro is good&quot; - Another fan wrote&quot;Man this lowkey seems sad, maybe it’s the delivery&quot; - Another user wrote&quot;Imagine reaching the peak of the mountain and then just get hit with the what do i do now??&quot; - A fan wroteStill taken from Bleacher Report's Instagram (Source: @bleacherreport/Instagram)Still taken from Bleacher Report's Instagram (Source: @bleacherreport/Instagram)Usain Bolt was watching on from the sidelines as Jamaica earned a 1-2 finish in the Men's 100m finals at the World Championships in Tokyo. It was Oblique Seville who finished first and Kishane Thompson who finished second. Oblique Seville became the first Jamaican man to win 100m world title since Usain Bolt in 2015Usain Bolt at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: GettyDespite Usain Bolt's recent comments about how he is struggling to run these days, many sprinters will struggle to emulate his success. However, that is not the case for Oblique Seville, who won the 100m title at the World Championships 2025, becoming the first Jamaican man to do so since Bolt in 2015. Bolt celebrated passionately in his VIP Box as he saw Oblique Seville win the title. Seville is coached by Glen Mills, who was Usain Bolt's coach for many years of his career.