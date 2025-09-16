  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "Words truly cannot express our gratitude" - Mikaela Shiffrin reacts as annual US Ski & Snowboard fundraiser raises record amount

"Words truly cannot express our gratitude" - Mikaela Shiffrin reacts as annual US Ski & Snowboard fundraiser raises record amount

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Modified Sep 16, 2025 11:43 GMT
STIFEL FIS World Cup Finals - Slalom - Source: Getty
Mikaela Shiffrin at the 24/25 World Cup Finals - Source: Getty

American alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin shared a heartfelt message on social media after attending the annual US Ski and Snowboard fundraiser in St. Louis, which raised a record amount of $1,375,000. The fundraiser is hosted by Stifel Financial Corporation, with the money being used to support the US Ski team and help develop young athletes in skiing across the nation.

Ad

Shiffrin shared pictures of herself at the fundraiser, rocking a stylish white dress as she enjoyed herself in St. Louis. She was recently seen training in Chile ahead of the upcoming ski season, with the World Cup slalom races set to begin on October 25th in Austria. Shiffrin last competed at the World Cup finals in Sun Valley, Idaho, where she grabbed her 101st World Cup win, ending her season in the best possible fashion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In a post on Instagram, Shiffrin penned a heartfelt note on the fundraiser hosted in St. Louis:

"$1,375,000?!🤯 St. Louis, where do I begin…When one thinks of a place like St. Louis, snow sports and mountains are not typically the first things that come to mind…however, for the last 10 years, the St. Louis community has shown up in an absolutely mind-blowing way. The amount of time, effort, love and support this community—and that starts with Ron and Amanda (and Stifel!)—have put into our sports and the @usskiteam is otherworldly and something very special. Thank you."
Ad
"Words truly cannot express our gratitude for all of the individuals who make living this dream possible for us. I felt honored to stand beside a handful of my many incredible teammates at such a pivotal moment for our organization as we head into the season en route to Milan-Cortina 2026.🙏"
Ad

Mikaela Shiffrin was in Chile alongside the US Ski team as part of their training camp ahead of the season. She trained alongside her fiance Aleksander Kilde as well, who was recovering from a shoulder injury he picked up late last year.

Mikaela Shiffrin says she won't be able to see her fiance Aleksander Kilde during Milan Olympics

Shiffrin and Kilde at the 2023 ESPY Awards - Source: Getty
Shiffrin and Kilde at the 2023 ESPY Awards - Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin previously discussed the prospect of competing at the Milan Olympics next year, saying that she most likely won't be able to see her fiance Aleksander Kilde during that time. In an interview with People Magazine, she said:

Ad
“We likely won't see each other during the Olympics. The men are going to be racing in Bormio, and it's about a five-, six-hour drive away from Cortina [Italy]. I think when we're there, we're in the thick of it and it's busy and you're focused."

Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Kilde made their relationship public in 2021 when they attended the ESPY Awards together. They announced their engagement last year in April.

About the author
Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harshvardhan Shankar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications