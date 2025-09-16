"Words truly cannot express our gratitude" - Mikaela Shiffrin reacts as annual US Ski & Snowboard fundraiser raises record amount

American alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin shared a heartfelt message on social media after attending the annual US Ski and Snowboard fundraiser in St. Louis, which raised a record amount of $1,375,000. The fundraiser is hosted by Stifel Financial Corporation, with the money being used to support the US Ski team and help develop young athletes in skiing across the nation.Shiffrin shared pictures of herself at the fundraiser, rocking a stylish white dress as she enjoyed herself in St. Louis. She was recently seen training in Chile ahead of the upcoming ski season, with the World Cup slalom races set to begin on October 25th in Austria. Shiffrin last competed at the World Cup finals in Sun Valley, Idaho, where she grabbed her 101st World Cup win, ending her season in the best possible fashion.In a post on Instagram, Shiffrin penned a heartfelt note on the fundraiser hosted in St. Louis:&quot;$1,375,000?!🤯 St. Louis, where do I begin…When one thinks of a place like St. Louis, snow sports and mountains are not typically the first things that come to mind…however, for the last 10 years, the St. Louis community has shown up in an absolutely mind-blowing way. The amount of time, effort, love and support this community—and that starts with Ron and Amanda (and Stifel!)—have put into our sports and the @usskiteam is otherworldly and something very special. Thank you.&quot;&quot;Words truly cannot express our gratitude for all of the individuals who make living this dream possible for us. I felt honored to stand beside a handful of my many incredible teammates at such a pivotal moment for our organization as we head into the season en route to Milan-Cortina 2026.🙏&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMikaela Shiffrin was in Chile alongside the US Ski team as part of their training camp ahead of the season. She trained alongside her fiance Aleksander Kilde as well, who was recovering from a shoulder injury he picked up late last year.Mikaela Shiffrin says she won't be able to see her fiance Aleksander Kilde during Milan OlympicsShiffrin and Kilde at the 2023 ESPY Awards - Source: GettyMikaela Shiffrin previously discussed the prospect of competing at the Milan Olympics next year, saying that she most likely won't be able to see her fiance Aleksander Kilde during that time. In an interview with People Magazine, she said:“We likely won't see each other during the Olympics. The men are going to be racing in Bormio, and it's about a five-, six-hour drive away from Cortina [Italy]. I think when we're there, we're in the thick of it and it's busy and you're focused.&quot;Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Kilde made their relationship public in 2021 when they attended the ESPY Awards together. They announced their engagement last year in April.