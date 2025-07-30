World Aquatics Championships 2025: Luca Urlando nearly breaks Michael Phelps’ American Record with Gold, Summer McIntosh, Regan Smith shine | Day 4

The fourth day of the World Aquatics Championships 2025 saw US swimmer Luca Urlando win a gold medal in the 200m butterfly event. He clocked 1.51.87 and nearly broke Michael Phelps' American record of 1:51.51 to beat the likes of Harrison Turner, Ilya Kharun, and Krzysztof Chmielewski.

Bobby Finke missed out on a podium in the 800m freestyle race on the fourth day. He finished 4th in 7:46.42 behind Ahmed Jaouadi, Sven Schwarz, and Lukas Martens, respectively.

Canada's Summer McIntosh qualified for the 200m butterfly finals after winning gold medals in the 200m medley and 400m freestyle. She clocked 2:06.22 but finished second to Australia's Elizabeth Dekkers in the semis. France's Leon Marchand also qualified for the 200m IM after clocking 1:57.63 in the semis of the event.

Regan Smith was another major performer for the USA from the fourth day of the competition, who booked her place in the finals of the 50m backstroke event after clocking 27.23 seconds in the semifinals. She had already clinched a silver medal in the 100m backstroke race earlier in the World Aquatics Championships 2025.

USA's Jack Alexy also punched his ticket to the 100m freestyle finals. He clocked a time of 46.81 seconds and smashed Caeleb Dressel's national record of 46.96 seconds. On that note, let's know all the results from the 4th day of the World Aquatics Championships 2025.

World Aquatics Championships 2025 Day 4: Results of the finals and qualified swimmers list

Glimpses from the 200m butterfly event at the World Aquatics Championships (Image via: Getty)

Here are the updates from the finals and semifinals scheduled on the fourth day of the World Aquatics Championships 2025:

800m freestyle men's:

Ahmed Jaouadi, Tunisia- 7:36.88 Sven Schwarz, Germany- 7:39.96 Lukas Martens, Germany- 7:40.19 Bobby Finke, USA 7:46.42 Victor Johannson, Sweden- 7:47.00

200m freestyle women's:

Mollie O'Callaghan, Australia- 1:53.48 Li Bingjie, China- 1:54.52 Claire Weinstein, USA- 1:54.67 Freya Colbert, Great Britain- 1:55.06 Barbora Seemanova, Czech Republic- 1:55.20

200m butterfly men's:

Luca Urlando, USA- 1:51.87 Krzysztof Chmielewski, Poland- 1:52.64 Harrison Turner, Australia- 1:54.17 Ilya Kharun, Canada- 1:54.34 Carson Foster, USA- 1:54.62

50m breaststroke men's:

Simone Cerasuolo, Italy- 26.54 Kirill Prigoda, Neutral Athletes- 26.62 Qin Haiyang, China- 26.67 Ivan Kozhakin, Neutral Athletes- 26.73 Melvin Imoudou, Germany- 26.74

4x100m medley relays:

Neutral Athletes B- 3:37.97 China- 3:39.99 Canada- 3:40.90 Netherlands- 3:40.97 Australia- 3:41.02

100m freestyle men's qualifiers:

Jack Alexy, USA- 46.81 David Popovici, Romania- 46.84 Egor Kornev, Russia- 47.29 Kyle Chalmers, Australia- 47.36 Maxime Grousset, France- 47.39 Matt Richards, Great Britain- 47.59 Patrick Sammon, USA- 47.62 Gui Caribe, Hungary- 47.64

50m backstroke women's qualifiers:

Regan Smith, USA- 27.23 Lauren Cox, Great Britain- 27.26 Katharine Berkoff, USA- 27.34 Wan Letian, China- 27.44 Ingrid Wilm, Canada- 27.48 Kylie Masse, Canada- 27.50 Analia Pigree, France- 27.52 Alina Gaifutdinova, Neutral Athletes- 27.57

200m butterfly women's qualifiers:

Elizabeth Dekkers, Australia- 2:06.13 Summer McIntosh, Canada- 2:06.22 Regan Smith, USA- 2:06.96 Ellen Walshe, Ireland- 2:07.48 Emily Richards, Great Britain- 2:07.71 Caroline Brecker, USA- 2:07.86 Helena Rosendahl Bach, Denmark, 2:07.92 Yu Zidi, China- 2:07.95

200m medley men's qualifiers:

Leon Marchand, France- 1:57.63 Kosuke Makino, Japan- 1:57.74 Shaine Casas, USA- 1:57.76 Hübert Kos, Hungary- 1:57.93 Duncan Scott, Great Britain- 1:58.00 Ilia Borodin, Neutral Athletes- 1:58.01 Alberto Razzetti, Italy- 1:58.14 Carson Foster, USA- 1:58.17

