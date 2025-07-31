World Aquatics Championships 2025 Results: Katharine Berkoff upsets Regan Smith for gold, Summer McIntosh, Leon Marchand impress again | Day 5

The fifth day of the 2025 World Aquatics Championships concluded on Thursday, July 31. It saw Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh bag her third gold medal of the competition in the 200m butterfly event.

She clocked a Championship record time of 2:01.99 to overshadow the likes of USA's Regan Smith and Australia's Elizabeth Dekkers, who managed 2:04.99 and 2:06.12, respectively. France's Leon Marchand clinched his first victory in the tournament in the 200m medley race after clocking 1:53.68.

David Popovici also registered a Championship record in the 100m freestyle event and clocked 46.51 seconds to win the race, downing USA's Jack Alexy. Following her silver in the 200m fly, Smith bagged another silver on the fifth day of the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in the 50m backstroke race. She was defeated by her countrywoman, Katharine Berkoff, in 27.08 seconds.

Other major performers from the day included Kate Douglass, who qualified for the 200m breast finals after finishing second in the semis. On that note, let's know the detailed results from the fifth day of the World Aquatics Championships 2025.

World Aquatics Championships 2025 Day 5: Results of the finals and the qualifiers list

Glimpses from the fifth day of the World Aquatics Championships 2025 (Image via: Getty)

Here are the updates from the fifth day of the 2025 World Aquatics Championships:

200m butterfly women's:

Summer McIntosh, Canada- 2:01.99 Regan Smith, USA- 2:04.99 Elizabeth Dekkers, Australia- 2:06.12 Yu Zidi, China- 2:06.43 Helena Rosendahl Bach, Denmark- 2:07.47

200m medley men's:

Leon Marchand, France- 1:53.68 Shaine Casas, USA- 1:54.30 Hubert Kos, Hungary- 1:55.34 Duncan Scott, Great Britain- 1:56.32 Lewis Clareburt, New Zealand- 1:57/06

100m freestyle men's:

David Popovici, Romania- 46.51 Jack Alexy, USA- 46.92 Kyle Chalmers, Australia- 47.17 Gui Caribe, Brazil- 47.35 Egor Kornev, Neutral Athletes- 47.51

50m backstroke women's:

Katharine Berkoff, USA- 27.08 Regan Smith, USA-27.25 Wan Letian, China- 27.30 Kylie Masse, Canada- 27.33 Lauren Cox, Great Britain- 27.36

200m breaststroke women's qualifiers:

Evgeniia Chikunova, Neutral Athletes- 2:20.65 Kate Douglass, USA- 2:20.96 Kotryna Teterevkova, Lithuania- 2:22.98 Anghard Evans, Great Britain- 2:23.32 Alina Zmushka, Neutral Athletes- 2:23.33 Elli McCartney, Ireland- 2:23.79 Kaylene Corbett, South Africa- 2;23.81 Clara Rybak-Anderson, Denmark- 2:24.10

100m freestyle women's qualifiers:

Marrit Steenbargen, Netherlands- 52.81 Mollie O'Callaghan, Australia- 52.82 Daria Klepikova, Neutral Athletes- 53.14 Torri Huske, USA- 53.21 Cheng Yujie, China- 53.34 Beryl Gastaldello, Italy- 53.36 Sara Curtis, Italy- 53.39 Milou Van Wijk, Netherlands- 53.51

200m breaststroke women's qualifiers:

Ippei Watanabe, Japan- 2:28.01 AJ Pouch, USA- 2:28.34 Casper Corbeau, Netherlands- 2:28.44 Yamato Fukasawa, Japan- 2:08.45 Carles Coll Marti, Spain- 2:08.49 Aleksandr Zhigalov, Neutral Athletes- 2:08.55 Kirill Prigoda, Neutral Athletes- 2:08.91 Qin Haiyang, China- 2:09.32

200m backstroke men's qualifiers:

Pieter Coetze, South Africa- 1:54.22 Yohann Ndoye-Brouard, France- 1:54.47 Hubert Kos, Hungary- 1:54.64 Roman Mityukova, Switzerland- 1:54.83 Blake Tierney, Canada- 1:55.03 Apostolos Siskos, Greece- 1:55.06 Jan Cejka, Czech- 1:55.46 Luka Greenbank, Great Britain- 1:55.64

4x200m freestyle women's relays:

Australia- 7:39.35 USA- 7:40.01 China- 7:42.99 Hungary- 7:49.66 Great Britain- 7:51.87

