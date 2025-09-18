  • home icon
  • World Athletics Championships 2025 medal tally: USA continues dominance with 8 golds; Kenya ranks second with 4

World Athletics Championships 2025 medal tally: USA continues dominance with 8 golds; Kenya ranks second with 4

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Published Sep 18, 2025 14:34 GMT
Day 2 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty
Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir won gold at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty

With the conclusion of Day 6 of the World Athletics Championships 2025, the United States continues to top the medal tally at the tournament with a total of 12 medals so far. Today's evening session saw Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone claim the 400m title, as well as Curtis Thompson winning the bronze medal in the Men's Javelin Throw. The United States now have 8 gold medal winners, 1 silver medal winner, and 3 bronze medal winners.

Kenya ranks second in the charts, with 7 medals overall. Faith Kipyegon, Peres Jepchirchir, Faith Cherotich, and Beatrice Chebet all managed to win individual gold medals, while Dorcus Ewoi claimed a silver medal in the 1500m event. Finally, it was Reynold Cheruiyot and Edmund Serem who earned individual bronze medals to add to their nation's impressive tally at the World Championships.

In third place, it is Jamaica, who have won 6 medals overall. Oblique Seville won the nation's only gold medal so far in the Men's 100m, with Kishane Thompson finishing second to claim silver in the same event. Tajay Gayle, Orlando Bennett, and Tina Clayton also claimed silver medals, while Tyler Mason won bronze in the 110m hurdles.

Italy rank fourth with 5 medals overall. Mattia Furlani won the nation's only gold medal in the Men's Long Jump. Ethiopia rank behind them with 4 medals overall, as women's marathon record-holder Tigst Assefa won the silver medal in this event at the World Championships.

Meanwhile, Canada, have won three medals overall at the World Championships. Ethan Katzberg won gold in the Men's Hammer Throw, while Camryn Rogers won gold in the Women's Hammer Throw. Evan Dunfee won gold in the Men's 35km Race Walk, making all three of the nation's medals at the World Championships, gold.

The United States hold the record for the most amount of medals won at a single World Championships, with 33 medals overall. They also hold the record for most number of medals won by a nation at the World Championships historically, with 443 total. Kenya and Russia are behind them in second and third respectively on the all-time tally.

World Athletics Championships 2025: Full medal tally

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone with her gold medal at the World Athletics Championships 2025, Day 6 - Source: Getty

Here is the full medal tally for all the nations competing at the World Athletics Championships 2025:

RankFederationGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1United States81312
2Kenya4127
3Jamaica1416
4Italy1225
5Ethiopia0224
6People's Republic of China0123
7Germany0303
8Canada3003
9Australia0022
10Bahrain0112
11Netherlands0202
12Cuba1012
13Sweden1012
14Botswana1012
15Trinidad And Tobago1102
16New Zealand2002
17Czechia0011
18Uruguay0011
19Hungary0011
20Saint Lucia0011
21Slovenia0011
22Ecuador0011
23Colombia0011
24Belgium0011
25Japan0011
26Venezuela0011
27Dominican Republic0101
28Korea0101
29Great Britain & N.I.0101
30Grenada0101
31Greece0101
32Nigeria0101
33Mexico0101
34Morocco0101
35Commonwealth of Dominica0101
36Brazil0101
37Tanzania1001
38Switzerland1001
39Spain1001
40Portugal1001
41France1001
When will Day 7 of the World Athletics Championships 2025 be held?

Day 7 of the World Athletics Championships will be held on September 19th, beginning with the Women's 100m hurdles at 5:33 PM local time. A total of 13 events will be held, with all the action streamed live internationally on the World Athletics website.

Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry.

