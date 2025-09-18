World Athletics Championships 2025 medal tally: USA continues dominance with 8 golds; Kenya ranks second with 4

With the conclusion of Day 6 of the World Athletics Championships 2025, the United States continues to top the medal tally at the tournament with a total of 12 medals so far. Today's evening session saw Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone claim the 400m title, as well as Curtis Thompson winning the bronze medal in the Men's Javelin Throw. The United States now have 8 gold medal winners, 1 silver medal winner, and 3 bronze medal winners.

Ad

Kenya ranks second in the charts, with 7 medals overall. Faith Kipyegon, Peres Jepchirchir, Faith Cherotich, and Beatrice Chebet all managed to win individual gold medals, while Dorcus Ewoi claimed a silver medal in the 1500m event. Finally, it was Reynold Cheruiyot and Edmund Serem who earned individual bronze medals to add to their nation's impressive tally at the World Championships.

In third place, it is Jamaica, who have won 6 medals overall. Oblique Seville won the nation's only gold medal so far in the Men's 100m, with Kishane Thompson finishing second to claim silver in the same event. Tajay Gayle, Orlando Bennett, and Tina Clayton also claimed silver medals, while Tyler Mason won bronze in the 110m hurdles.

Ad

Trending

Italy rank fourth with 5 medals overall. Mattia Furlani won the nation's only gold medal in the Men's Long Jump. Ethiopia rank behind them with 4 medals overall, as women's marathon record-holder Tigst Assefa won the silver medal in this event at the World Championships.

Meanwhile, Canada, have won three medals overall at the World Championships. Ethan Katzberg won gold in the Men's Hammer Throw, while Camryn Rogers won gold in the Women's Hammer Throw. Evan Dunfee won gold in the Men's 35km Race Walk, making all three of the nation's medals at the World Championships, gold.

Ad

The United States hold the record for the most amount of medals won at a single World Championships, with 33 medals overall. They also hold the record for most number of medals won by a nation at the World Championships historically, with 443 total. Kenya and Russia are behind them in second and third respectively on the all-time tally.

World Athletics Championships 2025: Full medal tally

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone with her gold medal at the World Athletics Championships 2025, Day 6 - Source: Getty

Here is the full medal tally for all the nations competing at the World Athletics Championships 2025:

Ad

Rank Federation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 United States 8 1 3 12 2 Kenya 4 1 2 7 3 Jamaica 1 4 1 6 4 Italy 1 2 2 5 5 Ethiopia 0 2 2 4 6 People's Republic of China 0 1 2 3 7 Germany 0 3 0 3 8 Canada 3 0 0 3 9 Australia 0 0 2 2 10 Bahrain 0 1 1 2 11 Netherlands 0 2 0 2 12 Cuba 1 0 1 2 13 Sweden 1 0 1 2 14 Botswana 1 0 1 2 15 Trinidad And Tobago 1 1 0 2 16 New Zealand 2 0 0 2 17 Czechia 0 0 1 1 18 Uruguay 0 0 1 1 19 Hungary 0 0 1 1 20 Saint Lucia 0 0 1 1 21 Slovenia 0 0 1 1 22 Ecuador 0 0 1 1 23 Colombia 0 0 1 1 24 Belgium 0 0 1 1 25 Japan 0 0 1 1 26 Venezuela 0 0 1 1 27 Dominican Republic 0 1 0 1 28 Korea 0 1 0 1 29 Great Britain & N.I. 0 1 0 1 30 Grenada 0 1 0 1 31 Greece 0 1 0 1 32 Nigeria 0 1 0 1 33 Mexico 0 1 0 1 34 Morocco 0 1 0 1 35 Commonwealth of Dominica 0 1 0 1 36 Brazil 0 1 0 1 37 Tanzania 1 0 0 1 38 Switzerland 1 0 0 1 39 Spain 1 0 0 1 40 Portugal 1 0 0 1 41 France 1 0 0 1

Ad

When will Day 7 of the World Athletics Championships 2025 be held?

Day 7 of the World Athletics Championships will be held on September 19th, beginning with the Women's 100m hurdles at 5:33 PM local time. A total of 13 events will be held, with all the action streamed live internationally on the World Athletics website.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More