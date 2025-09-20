World Athletics Championships 2025 Schedule today: Start time, TV & streaming details ft Noah Lyles, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone in action (Day 9)

The World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo is set to conclude on September 21. The event witnessed incredible performances from track and field stars, with Mondo Duplantis breaking his world record once again, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone excelling in a new event and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Beatrice Chebet each winning two gold medals.
On the final day, some of the events to watch out for include the men’s decathlon and 5000m, women’s high jump and 800m and the men’s and women’s 4x100m and 4x400m relays. With that, let’s take a look at the streaming details, schedule and athletes to watch on Day 9 of the World Athletics Championships 2025.
TV and live streaming details for World Athletics Championships 2025
The live telecast of the World Athletics Championships can be accessed in the United States through USA Network and Peacock, while viewers in the United Kingdom can watch it on BBC One, BBC Two and Eurosport 1.
In African nations, SuperSport Africa 1/Variety 3 will provide the live telecast in countries such as Kenya, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa and Namibia, among others.
Meanwhile, in European nations, Eurosport 1 is the common broadcast partner in countries including Spain, the Netherlands, Germany, Azerbaijan, Austria and Belgium and more. Additionally, in many countries, the live stream will be available on World Athletics Plus.
Schedule and times for events on Day 9 of the World Athletics Championships 2025
(All the timings are in local time. Japan Standard Time is 13 hours ahead of Eastern Time)
Morning session
9:05 AM - Men’s 110 Metres Hurdles (Decathlon)
9:55 AM - Men’s Discus Throw (Decathlon - Group A)
10:50 AM - Men’s Discus Throw (Decathlon - Group B)
11:20 AM - Men’s Pole Vault (Decathlon - Group A)
12:00 PM - Men’s Pole Vault (Decathlon - Group B)
Evening session
5:35 PM - Men’s Javelin Throw (Decathlon - Group A)
6:47 PM - Men’s Javelin Throw (Decathlon - Group B)
7:05 PM - Women’s High Jump (Final)
7:35 PM - Women’s 800 Metres (Final)
7:47 PM - Men’s 5000 Metres (Final)
8:10 PM - Men’s Discus Throw (Final)
8:20 PM - Men’s 4x400 Metres Relay (Final)
8:35 PM - Women’s 4x400 Metres Relay (Final)
8:49 PM - Men’s 1500 Metres (Decathlon)
9:06 PM - Women’s 4x100 Metres Relay (Final)
9:20 PM - Men’s 4x100 Metres Relay (Final)
World Athletics Championships 2025: Top athletes to watch out for on Day 9
All the relay events are scheduled on the last day of the World Athletics Championships 2025. This implies athletes like Noah Lyles, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Femke Bol, Shericka Jackson and Kenny Bednarek among others will have another shot at winning a medal at this year’s World Championships.
Besides the aforementioned names, Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Nicola Olyslagers and Eleanor Patterson in the women’s high jump, Mary Moraa, Keely Hodgkinson and Georgia Bell in the women’s 800m and Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Cole Hocker and Grant Fisher in the men’s 5000m are among the big names aiming for podium finishes on Day 9 of the World Championships.