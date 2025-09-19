Day 7 of the World Athletics Championships 2025 concluded on September 19, with the United States’ Melissa Jefferson-Wooden taking home the gold medal in the 200m, having previously won the 100m gold on September 14. Alongside her, Noah Lyles in the men’s 200m, Femke Bol and Rai Benjamin in the women’s and men’s 400m hurdles and Pedro Pichardo in the men’s triple jump were also gold medalists on Day 7 of the competition.

On Day 8 of the World Athletics Championships, numerous medal events are scheduled, including the women’s and men’s 20km race walk finals, women’s shot put, javelin throw, 5000m and the men’s 800m. The remaining three events of women's heptathon, featuring Anna Hall, will also take place on Saturday, which implies the medalists will be crowned.

With that, let’s take a look at the start timings, streaming details and athletes to watch out for on Day 8 at the World Athletics Championships 2025 -

TV and live streaming details for World Athletics Championships 2025

In the United States, viewers can tune into USA Network and Peacock for the telecast of the World Athletics Championships 2025. On the other hand, BBC One, BBC Two and Eurosport 1 will provide the coverage in the United Kingdom.

In European countries like Germany, the event will be shown on ARD Das Erste and ARD, while in the Netherlands, fans can follow it through NPO1 and NOS. The coverage in Italy can be found on Rai 2 and Rai Sport. Meanwhile, in Poland, one can access it through TVP1, TVP Sport and Eurovision Sport. For those in Belgium, the coverage will be available on TIPIK, VRT 1, Sporza, Eurosport 1 and WBD platforms.

For African nations, SuperSport Africa 1/Variety 3 will provide coverage across many countries for the World Athletics Championships 2025. In Asia, the broadcast partners vary with Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 and JioHotstar, providing live action in India. TBS and TVer will telecast the event in Japan, while in China, one can watch it on CCTV Sports App.

Schedule and times for events on Day 8 of the World Athletics Championships 2025

(All the timings are in local time. Japan Standard Time is 13 hours ahead of Eastern Time)

Morning session

7:30 AM - Women’s 20 Kilometres Race Walk - Final

9:00 AM - Men’s Discus Throw - Qualification (Group A)

9:28 AM - Men’s 100 Metres - Decathlon

9:55 AM - Men’s 20 Kilometres Race Walk - Final

10:00 AM - Women’s Shot Put - Qualification

10:15 AM - Men’s Long Jump - Decathlon

10:35 AM - Men’s Discus Throw - Qualification (Group B)

11:35 AM - Women’s Long Jump - Heptathlon

11:45 AM - Men’s Shot Put - Decathlon

Evening session

7:00 PM - Women’s Javelin Throw - Heptathlon

7:05 PM - Men’s High Jump - Decathlon

7:35 PM - Men’s 4x400 Metres Relay - Heats

7:54 PM - Women’s Shot Put - Final

8:00 PM - Women’s 4x400 Metres Relay - Heats

8:25 PM - Men’s 4x100 Metres Relay - Heats

8:45 PM - Women’s 4x100 Metres Relay - Heats

9:05 PM - Women’s Javelin Throw - Final

9:11 PM - Women’s 800 Metres - Heptathlon

9:29 PM - Women’s 5000 Metres - Final

9:55 PM - Men’s 400 Metres - Decathlon

10:22 PM - Men’s 800 Metres - Final

World Athletics Championships 2025: Top athletes to watch out for on Day 8

10000m World champion Beatrice Chebet aims for second title at World Athletics Championships 2025 - Source: Getty

The men’s 800m finals of the World Championships is expected to be a highly competitive race with the likes of Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Djamel Sedjati, Marco Arop and Mohamed Attaoui set to feature.

Beatrice Chebet and Gudaf Tsegay will be in action in the women’s 500m finals at the World Athletics Championships 2025.

Four relay races, including the men’s and women’s 4x100m and 4x400m heats, are scheduled on Saturday. However, it is not yet known whether big names will feature in the heats or only in the finals.

Mykolas Alekna, Daniel Ståhl, Kristjan Čeh (men’s shot put) and Chase Jackson and Sarah Mitton (women’s shot put) are some of the athletes to watch out for in field events. Meanwhile, the decathlon events also start on Day 8 where Leo Neugebauer and Sander Skotheim are among the big names participating.

