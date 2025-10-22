  • home icon
  "Anyone who's convenient?": Perez Hilton worried about reports claiming Britney Spears' dating life is "dangerous": Details explored

"Anyone who’s convenient?": Perez Hilton worried about reports claiming Britney Spears' dating life is "dangerous": Details explored

By Afreen Shaikh
Modified Oct 22, 2025 23:49 GMT
We Will Always Love You: A GRAMMY Salute To Whitney Houston - Source: Getty
We Will Always Love You: A GRAMMY Salute To Whitney Houston - Source: Getty

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently shared his thoughts about reports claiming that singer Britney Spears’ dating life is “dangerous.” A source close to Radar Online revealed that the 43-year-old is back on the dating scene, but it has sparked some concerns among friends and fans.

As per the source, those close to Britney Spears are reportedly concerned:

“What’s important to her is her needs are met – both emotionally and physically. That means more to her than worrying about the character of people she's bringing home… People who truly care about her worry she's putting herself in dangerous situations, but they don't know how to stop it.”
After the insider revealed that fans are concerned that the singer will be taken advantage of in the dating scene, Perez Hilton shared his reaction in a blog published on October 21, 2025.

“Oh no! She’s just giving a shot to anyone who’s convenient? Hitting her up on socials or just… in her sphere? That’s way too small a dating pool!” Perez Hilton quipped.
Meanwhile, the insider had also claimed that Britney Spears doesn’t ask her companions to sign a nondisclosure agreement, adding:

“The fact is she's taking chances dating guys she doesn't even know that well – guys she's met on social media or who have worked for her… She's randomly picking workers for her household and making them part of her squad… She's built a network of so-called friends that way, and she relies on the gals for pep talks and the guys for booty calls.”
For the unversed, Britney Spears recently shared a concerning video of herself on social media, twerking in the bathroom of a restaurant and allegedly complaining about her dating life.

"Dinner sushi date but I have my own girl party in the bathroom !!! Yummy, the guy was absolutely horrible... Psss show effort, no makeup," the singer wrote in the caption.

Britney Spears' relationships explored

Britney Spears performs at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards (Image via Getty)
Britney Spears performs at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards (Image via Getty)

According to TMZ, Britney Spears has been in several relationships over the course of her career. The singer, during her teenage years, began dating Justin Timberlake in 1999. The pair reportedly co-starred on The Mickey Mouse Club. However, they broke up in 2002.

The singer married her childhood friend Jason Alexander in Las Vegas in January of 2004, but the pair wound up annulling their marriage after just 55 hours.

Meanwhile, her second marriage was with Kevin Federline after they met at a nightclub in 2004. They tied the knot in September, and the pair became parents to two sons, Sean and Jayden.

While Britney went into a relationship with several others, she got hitched for the third time with Sam Asghari in a star-studded ceremony in June 2022. Notably, after divorcing Sam, the singer moved on to date Paul Soliz, her former maintenance worker.

Meanwhile, according to the Daily Mail, Kevin Federline published some explosive claims about his ex-wife in his new tell-all memoir, You Thought You Knew. The DJ opened up about her estranged relationship with their sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden, 18, and claimed that Britney would get “drunk as hell” around them.

