Did Thomas Canestraro pose naked with Blake Lively? Zack Peter reacts to his "stay neutral" stance in Justin Baldoni saga

American comedian and podcast host Zack Peter has reacted to Justin Baldoni’s stunt double Thomas Canestraro’s recent interview with the Daily Mail. In the interview, Canestraro spoke about the alleged “tense” environment on the set of It Ends With US and his work history with Blake Lively.

On June 3, 2025, Zack Peter shared a video on X and reacted to Thomas Canestraro staying “neutral” in the ongoing Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively legal saga.

“It really wasn't anything. It was, stay neutral. It's very Brandon Sclinari. Let's stay in the middle. Let's stay neutral. But let's try to get some headlines and some press out of this. I see you, Thomas. I see you.”

According to the Daily Mail, Thomas Canestraro has previously worked with actress Blake Lively on a marketing campaign for her 2018 film A Simple Favor.

The stunt actor discussed that he posed for 'provocative' adverts in the buff. He recalled there was only a “sock” covering his genitals as the 37-year-old actress stood over him during the shoot.

While Thomas Canestraro said in the interview that his experience with Blake Lively during A Simple Favor shoot was “extremely easy,” he noted that during It Ends With Us, the actress was “more closed off.”

Zack Peter claims Thomas Canestraro’s speaking out on the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni saga is “clearly a PR stunt”

Zack Peter, in his X video, which he posted on June 3, questioned why stunt actor Thomas Canestraro, who played Justin Baldoni’s stand-in in It Ends With Us, is speaking out now amid the uproar.

“Justin Baldoni's stunt double, or his body double, is now speaking out. And that's this guy, Thomas Canestraro… He said that working with Baldoni, Baldoni was very friendly on set. And Blake Lively, I guess he's worked with her before, she seemed a bit stressed, and that things were tense on the set,” Zack said in his video.

He noted that Canestraro has worked with Blake Lively before on a A Simple Favor promo shoot where he is holding a “martini” and the actress is in “her suit and tie.” Sharing his opinion on how the stunt actor described working with the actress before in the Daily Mail interview, Zack added:

“Interesting, because the way he appears is how she described her birthing scene in It Ends With Us, where she says that, you know, she was near nude, and she just had a small piece of fabric covering her lilo and stitch down there. And I guess this experience for Thomas was actually, you know, much more enjoyable. But working with Blake on It Ends With Us, he said that things were just a lot more tense.”

Zack Peter @justplainzack Fun Fact: Thomas Canestraro is the same guy that posted naked with Blake Lively & Kyle Richards. He’s looking for clout. His “exclusive” about It Ends with Us gave us nothing.

Notably, Zack Peter also shared more tweets on X, claiming that Canestraro is “looking for clout.” The media personality also noted that the stunt double is the same man who posed nude with American actress and socialite Kyle Richards for a photo book magazine shoot.

Peter, in his video, also shared an old video of Canestraro, which was taken by TMZ. The media outlet asked him about working on the Sex in the City reboot and if Kim Kartel was making her return.

“If you want to know, you're gonna have to watch what's coming next,” the stunt actor replied at that time.

Zack Peter connected Thomas Canestraro’s TMZ interview, which was reportedly taken in January 2022, and his recent June 1, 2025, interview with the Daily Mail, and said:

“So that was clearly a PR stunt. It was set up, which was my same impression of this interview, this exclusive that he gave about It Ends With Us.”

It Ends With Us co-stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively are in a legal battle with each other. It began when the actress filed a lawsuit against the actor for s*xual harassment in December 2024 and alleged that he created a smear campaign to damage her reputation.

Meanwhile, Justin Baldoni also filed a countersuit for $400 million. Their trial is set to begin on March 9, 2026.

