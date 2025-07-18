“I’ve been single for eight years” — Rob Kardashian opens up about his love life on phone with Khloé Kardashian

American TV personality Rob Kardashian recently opened up about his love life on his sister Khloé Kardashian’s podcast show, Khloé in Wonder Land. On Thursday, July 17, 2025, the socialite and businesswoman invited her brother via phone to dismiss some rumors surrounding him.During the show, Khloé Kardashian asked her brother if he has a “dating life” or if he prefers not to date.“I just talk to people… I'm good at talking to people, but also like there are moments where I'm like, ‘Okay, I can't talk to anybody. It's too much like energy. It's just too much. I'm talking to too many people. I don't want to be like that.’ And also, I'm I have a daughter. I'm like I'm trying to be a good example,” Rob replied.The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also revealed that he avoids getting into serious relationships because he wants to be responsible for his eight-year-old daughter.“I don't bring girls in the house. I don't have girls meet my daughter. I don't. But I've always been that since she was a baby. So, I've been single. She's eight years old. I've been single for eight years, you know, since she's been born. And it's just like, yes, of course, I've dated and stuff, but I've never gotten serious or wanted to, or I've just my energy is just into dream,” he added.Meanwhile, during his podcast appearance, Rob Kardashian also admitted that he is probably “too strict” with himself for not having fun and enjoying his life. However, the 38-year-old said he just doesn't “care” to be dating somebody, unless it just happens.Rob Kardashian says parenthood has made him more “grounded”During his phone call appearance on Khloé Kardashian’s podcast show, Rob Kardashian talked about how being a dad has changed him. “It's definitely changed me. Has definitely like made me more grounded, and instead of focusing like my energy on a lot of other things, I'm like all about obviously my daughter. I mean that's just like what it is. That's what you have to be… Like I always thought I would have like five children and this and that, and so long ago I couldn't even imagine handling five children,” he shared. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe reality TV star also shared that fatherhood has given him a lot of “responsibility” because he has to take care of another human. He further added that when looking after a child, one has to focus on their feelings too. “And there's so much that goes into it, and like what's going on in this person's life for the day or if this person's having a bad day. Like, not only do you have to focus on if you're having a bad day and fix that, then you got to fix your child's whatever's going on in their life. But I love it,” Rob added.Rob Kardashian also gushed about his daughter, Dream, saying that she makes everything “very easy”. He also praised his child for being smart and a good kid, but also admitted that parenthood is “very hard.”Meanwhile, according to People, Rob Kardashian welcomed his daughter, Dream, in 2016 with his ex-fiancée and model, Blac Chyna. The pair split in 2017. The reality TV star has reportedly not been linked to anyone publicly after his split from Chyna.