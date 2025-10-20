"Kill em with kindness": Perez Hilton reacts after Selena Gomez seemingly responds to Hailey Bieber's latest "shady" comments

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently shared his reaction after Selena Gomez seemingly responded to Hailey Bieber’s latest dig. According to Page Six, the 33-year-old songstress responded to the 28-year-old models’ recent comments on her in a now-deleted Instagram post.Selena Gomez wrote via her Instagram Stories, which was shared on Friday, October 17, 2025:“Just leave the girl alone. She can say whatever she wants. Doesn’t affect my life whatsoever. It’s just about relevance not intelligence. Be kind. All brands inspire me. There is room for everyone. And hopefully we can all stop.”On October 18, 2025, Perez Hilton reacted to the recent row between beauty moguls in his blog. He quipped:“Oh, this is the definition of wanting your fans to kill em with kindness… while also seemingly clocking Hailey here! Did anyone else get the vibe she also called out the businesswoman for using her name for relevancy? Hmm.”Notably, Selena Gomez’s message comes after Hailey Bieber spoke about her brand, Rhode Beauty’s constant comparisons with the former’s Rare Beauty brand. The model, according to Perez Hilton, appeared to reignite her long-standing feud with the Calm Down singer in her cover story interview with WSJ Magazine last week on Tuesday. When the journalist reportedly asked Hailey about her brand’s sales comparison with Selena’s, the model complained:“It’s always annoying being pitted against other people. I didn’t ask for that. When people want to see you a certain way and they’ve made up a story about you in their minds, it’s not up to you to change that.”Meanwhile, both Selena and Hailey’s brands, Rare Beauty and Rhode Beauty line, are now sold in Sephora stores. Hailey Bieber says she doesn’t feel “competitive” amid comparisons between her and Selena Gomez's beauty brandHailey Bieber at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones (Image via Getty)During an interview with WSJ Magazine, which was published on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, Hailey Bieber also noted that she is not interested in competing with the other brands’ offerings on the shelves. She hinted at comparison with Selena after her Rhode Beauty line was put on sale in Sephora stores alongside Gomez’s Rare Beauty products.“I think there is space for everybody. I don’t feel competitive with people that I’m not inspired by,” Hailey said.Meanwhile, in June, fans reportedly suspected that the longstanding feud between the two had reignited after Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber appeared to no longer follow each other on the social media platform, Instagram. However, according to Billboard, in March 2023, the Fetish singer came to defend Hailey after learning that the model was facing criticism online.“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying… I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop,” Selena wrote on an Instagram post at the time. Meanwhile, the two also went viral for posing for pictures together at the Academy Music Gala.For the unversed, Hailey married Justin Bieber in 2018, shortly after he and Selena ended their on-again, off-again relationship. Meanwhile, Selena Gomez married music producer Benny Blanco last month in September.