  • home icon
  • Music
  • “The victim card again” - Netizens react to Selena Gomez addressing false claims that Hailey Bieber dissed her brand

“The victim card again” - Netizens react to Selena Gomez addressing false claims that Hailey Bieber dissed her brand

By Tanishqa Patil
Published Oct 18, 2025 14:40 GMT
Selena Gomez addressing false claims that Hailey Bieber dissed her brand (image via Instagram/ @haileybieber, @selenagomez )
Selena Gomez addresses false claims that Hailey Bieber dissed her brand (image via Instagram/ @haileybieber, @selenagomez )

Individuals online have once again begun discussing Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber after the latter denounced rumors suggesting that Bieber had made negative comments about her beauty brand, Rare Beauty. The controversy stemmed from Bieber's recent interview with WSJ Magazine, published on October 14, 2025.

Ad

In the interview, she said her remarks about competition in the beauty industry had been widely interpreted as a subtle reference to Gomez. Bieber was asked whether she believed her skincare brand, Rhode, could be compared to Gomez’s line at Sephora once it launches in stores. Her publicist reportedly advised her not to respond, but the businesswoman chose to answer, saying:

“It’s always annoying being pitted against other people. I didn’t ask for that.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

She went on to state that she was tired of the narratives about her public image.

“When people want to see you a certain way and they’ve made up a story about you in their minds, it’s not up to you to change that,” the model said.

As the discussion went further, she was asked whether she felt competitive with other brands in the beauty retailer. In response, Hailey said that there was "space for everybody" and that she didn’t "feel competitive with people" who didn’t inspire her.

Ad

Regardless of these clarifications, the story quickly went viral, and several interpreted it as an intentional dig at Selena Gomez. Hours later, the Good For You singer wrote a now-deleted Instagram Story that users believed addressed the situation. The Story included a simple black backdrop with a brief inspirational quote that stated:

“Just leave the girl alone. She can say whatever she wants. Doesn’t affect my life whatsoever. It’s just about relevance not intelligence. Be kind. All brands inspire me. There is a room for everyone. And hopefully we can all stop.”
Ad
Ad

The post, which remained online for only a brief period, caused another burst of controversy between the fan groups of the two stars. Defenders of Hailey claimed that Gomez was timing her post deliberately to stoke public backlash and renew negative coverage against Hailey.

“No the victim card again LMFAO not a coincidence she’s doing all of this after the Francia thing went viral again, she wants that new Hailey hate train once again”
Ad
Ad

Many netizens shared their opinions criticizing Gomez.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Meanwhile, Selena’s supporters viewed her Story as innocent and motivational, arguing that the quote had been misrepresented by critics seeking to create controversy.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Even though both women have come out to deny any personal feud, the online speculation regarding the relationship Selena Gomez shared with Justin Bieber in the past makes every interaction subject to scrutiny.

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber's public interactions

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have allegedly had an intricate relationship. Their most notable appearance was at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala, where they posed for photos together, seemingly putting an end to rumors of any animosity between them.

Ad
Ad

Previously, both had been subject to speculation about their relationship. Hailey said in an interview in 2022 on the Call Her Daddy podcast, "It's all respect. It's all love," emphasizing that there was no personal drama between her and Selena.

In March 2023, Selena Gomez came to the defense of Hailey against internet hate, writing on Instagram that Hailey had contacted her to say she had been receiving death threats and hatefulness.

"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying," the singer wrote.
Ad

Hailey replied by appreciating Selena Gomez speaking up and admitted that they had recently discussed leaving the current narrative between them behind. In June 2025, however, both women unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking renewed curiosity about their relationship.

In other news, Selena Gomez tied the knot with Benny Blanco in an intimate ceremony on September 27, 2025.

About the author
Tanishqa Patil

Tanishqa Patil

Tanishqa Patil is a Pop Culture writer at Sportskeeda, bringing two years of content creation experience from various platforms, including Thesportslite [TSL], Fusion World, and Exotic India Art. Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through a Master's in English Literature.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Tanishqa enjoys painting, reading, and immersing herself in the art world. If she could attend any concert in history, it would be a performance by the iconic Indian singer K.K. (Krishnakumar Kunnath).

Know More
Edited by Riya Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications