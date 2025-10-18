"It WAS toxic for a little bit!": Perez Hilton reacts after Gwyneth Paltrow breaks silence about Goop's allegedly "toxic" work culture

Perez Hilton weighed in after Gwyneth Paltrow broke her silence on recent claims that her lifestyle brand, Goop, fostered a “toxic” work culture. In an October 17 article published on his website, Hilton remarked:

“Gwyneth Paltrow is finally hitting back at claims her wellness company is “toxic”!… So, um, in other words: it WAS toxic for a little bit!”

In this website article, Hilton detailed how earlier this year, Gwyneth Paltrow’s company Goop came under renewed scrutiny following the release of author Amy Odell’s unauthorized biography Gwyneth.

In the July publication, Odell claimed that Paltrow’s company was plagued by instability, high turnover, and an unhealthy work environment.

“The company she founded in 2008 hasn't experienced sustained profitability, has allegedly suffered from a chaotic and sometimes toxic office culture, and has lacked a clear business strategy as it ping-pongs from one of Gwyneth's ideas to the next,” Odell wrote , in an excerpt from the book.

Odell also claimed that her assertions were based on interviews with more than 200 former staff members. Many former employees reportedly described the workplace as demanding and unpredictable, portraying Paltrow as “erratic” and “childish.” They also pointed to her alleged “impatience and perfectionism.”

Referring to these allegations, Hilton noted that Paltrow addressed these allegations made by Odell in a British Vogue interview published on October 15. He reported the Iron Man actress appeared to be trying to “set the record straight on these icky allegations” with what he described as “a very telling response.”

Hilton highlighted that the 53-year-old firmly denied all claims about Goop’s alleged toxicity. Quoting Gwyneth Paltrow directly, he wrote:

“That bothers me. ‘Oh, Goop has a toxic culture.’ That drives me insane because we have never had that.”

What else did Perez Hilton say about Gwyneth Paltrow?

Gwyneth Paltrow (Image via Getty Images)

In his website article, Perez Hilton delved deeper into the actress’s remarks, highlighting how Gwyneth Paltrow openly discussed issues surrounding workplace culture at the wellness brand. He noted that the actress had admitted there were indeed some “toxic people” at Goop.

“Granted, we’ve had a couple of toxic people, and because of my fear of confrontation, maybe I didn’t deal with it quickly enough,” Hilton added, quoting what the actress had said.

He went on to emphasize that Paltrow didn’t shy away from taking accountability, acknowledging that the negativity had “cascaded down” through the organization. She also said she took full “responsibility for that.” However, Paltrow maintained that Goop overall had “such a good culture,” something she was deeply “proud of” and had “worked so hard on.”

According to Hilton, Paltrow appeared thoughtful during the interview as she reflected on the criticism directed at her company. She recognized that perspectives can differ, admitting that others might have had contrasting experiences.

“Of course I’m going to say, ‘It’s not a toxic culture.’ Of course! We are all human beings who go to work, sometimes with unresolved stuff, and that comes out. People can have bad work experiences anywhere,” Hilton added, citing Paltrow’s words.

Hilton further pointed out that, as Goop’s CEO, Paltrow operated from a position of control and influence. She could shape the company environment and benefit from its success, which, according to Hilton, might explain why she didn’t “see any problems.”

He also referred to another part of the British Vogue interview, in which Paltrow defended the company culture by describing the Goop office as a place filled with passionate and engaged employees.

“But I can guarantee if I dropped you into the Goop office in Santa Monica, you’d be like: ‘What the f**k are these people talking about?’ You would see really engaged, really brilliant, highly collaborative teams who are excited. So I don’t like that kind of stuff — it impacts the team,” Hilton wrote, quoting the actress.

Reflecting on these remarks, Hilton observed that while Paltrow acknowledged her view might not be the “only one,” she still “doubled down on her perspective.” He said the actress seemed confident that claims of toxicity didn’t accurately represent her office environment.

In Hilton’s words, the actress was able to “kinda admit there was a problem,” so he hoped she would "hopefully" act fatter “the next time there’s a ‘toxic’ person there.”

Additionally, Hilton revisited a past controversy involving Paltrow’s former deputy at Goop, Elise Loehnen.

He explained that back in 2022, Loehnen had made similar observations to those featured in the unauthorized Gwyneth Paltrow biography by Odell. Loehnen, who left Goop two years earlier, had spoken out about the company’s wellness culture, criticizing its “toxic” cleanses like strict dieting programs Paltrow herself promoted, which she said contributed to negative body image.

Hilton clarified that Loehnen never directly attacked Paltrow or the company, but rather took issue with the “messaging” behind some of its wellness initiatives. Still, as Hilton remarked, “it sent a message that not everything was going so well behind the scenes of the wellness brand.”

Gwyneth Paltrow is set to make her return to the big screen with Marty Supreme, which had its world premiere as a “secret screening” at the New York Film Festival on October 6, 2025. The film is slated for a nationwide release in the United States on December 25, 2025.

