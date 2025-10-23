"Kinda shocking considering they share two kids!": Perez Hilton reacts after Kevin Federline reveals last time he spoke to ex-wife Britney Spears

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton has shared his reaction after dancer and actor Kevin Federline opened up about his relationship with ex-wife Britney Spears. In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, the 47-year-old defended his new tell-all memoir, You Thought You Knew and revealed the last time he spoke to his ex-wife. After Kevin Federline allegedly received backlash for publishing explosive claims about ... Baby, One More Time artist, he seemingly justified them on Tuesday while speaking with the Daily Mail. The DJ rejected those claims and said that he had allegedly rejected seven-figure sums to speak badly about Spears. Kevin Federline revealed that he hasn’t had communication with Britney Spears “for a long time,” adding:“It’s definitely been some years.”Reacting to this, Perez Hilton took to his blog on October 22 and quipped:“But how long are we talking? It’s kinda shocking considering they share two kids!”Meanwhile, Spears has ceased child support after Jayden turned 18. For nearly two decades, the singer had been paying an initial monthly sum of $40,000, which reportedly was later reduced to $20,000 a month.Kevin Federline says Britney Spears has a “pretty open” relationship with their kids Kevin Federline at Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat (Image via Getty)Kevin Federline also opened up about whether his sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, are close to their mother, Britney Spears, with the Daily Mail. While he revealed that the pop star’s erratic behavior has somehow become the reason for their estrangement, Kevin noted that the kids are rebuilding their own relationship with Britney. “I’m a father of so many kids and watching what my sons are going through and watching what the situation is, I just can’t be quiet about it any longer,” Kevin said. Federline also insisted that Britney has seen both of their kids “within the last year”. While Kevin noted that 20-year-old Sean visited her last Christmas, he said 18-year-old Jayden saw the singer “three or four months ago.”Commenting about her communication with their sons, who are both pursuing music careers, Kevin added:“That’s a fluid situation. Something that needs work, and there’s a lot to try to be built on right there… My sons are adults now, so I mean, they have to really figure out what they're trying to do with that situation... I don’t want them living under the shadow of all of this.”Spears was reportedly placed under the controversial legal conservatorship in 2008, weeks after Kevin Federline was awarded sole legal and physical custody of their kids. Federline, in his conversation with the Daily Mail, said the conservatorship allowed him to feel &quot;comfortable with our children being around&quot; the singer. Notably, during the conservatorship, Spears' life and finances were controlled by her father, Jamie Spears.Federline and Spears got married in October 2004. The pair welcomed Sean Preston in September 2005 and Jayden the following September. The Piece of Me singer filed for divorce, reportedly two months after the birth of their second son. Their divorce was finalized in July 2007.Meanwhile, Federline is also a father to 23-year-old Kroi and 21-year-old Kaleb. Sean and Jayden are based at their father’s home in Hawaii.