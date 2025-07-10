"Absolutely incredible" — Candace Owens slams Harvard for providing Epstein "office" after financier's conviction for s*x crimes against minors

Political commentator Candace Owens recently criticized Harvard University for offering Jeffrey Epstein an office after he was found guilty of crimes against minors. Owens's criticisms came after the Department of Justice released a two-page memo related to the Epstein Files on July 7, 2025, concluding that there was no "client list" and the convicted offender had blackmailed no one.

Ad

In the memo, the DOJ and FBI also confirmed that the convicted s*x offender had died from suicide in his prison cell and released the hours-long video footage as a part of its review.

This development reignited the debate around the convicted s*x offender, with many podcasters reacting to it. Political commentator Candace Owens also commented on it in her podcast live stream on July 9, 2025.

Owens continued to talk about Jeffrey's allegedly controversial educational background and questioned how he had reached high office. Criticizing Harvard for offering the convicted offender an office, she said:

Ad

Trending

"Having no college degree, despite him being involved in multiple fraudulent scandals, Jeffrey Epstein was given an office at Harvard University. And I want to make it clear, this was after he was convicted of s*xual crimes against minors... Just absolutely incredible. He was given an office after he was found guilty of crimes against minors."

Ad

Ad

Candace Owens, in another video streamed on July 8, claimed that the convicted s*x offender was "inappropriate" with his students at a school where he was teaching math despite not being qualified.

"[Jeffrey] becomes a math teacher. And I got to tell you why that's weird. First and foremost, because Jeffrey Epstein only had a high school degree. He didn't have any teaching certifications. He had dropped out of the mathematics program at NYU... While Epstein was there as a teacher, he was inappropriate with the young female students," she said.

Ad

Candace further reported on how he became a financier from a math teacher with "no qualifications." She added:

"Epstein, who only had a high school diploma, then magically gets a job in finance. Again, zero qualifications. He just somehow became friends with the CEO of Bear Stearns. So in 1976, he joined this firm as a low-level junior assistant to a trader.... But magically... just four years later, that junior assistant Jeffrey Epstein became a partner of the firm."

Ad

Jeffrey Epstein's connection with Harvard

Ad

In 2005, before his arrest, Jeffrey was appointed as a Visiting Fellow at Harvard. Dr. Stephen Kosslyn, the Chair of the Psychology Department, recommended him. Jeffrey reportedly had donated $200,000 to support Dr. Kosslyn’s work, as per a statement by Diane E. Lopez, Vice President and General Counsel of Harvard University.

Harvard University's 2020 review addressed to President Bacow revealed that Jeffrey had donated $9,179,000 to “support Harvard faculty and programs” before his 2008 conviction. One of the notable donations made by the financier was $6.5 million in 2003, which helped in creating Harvard’s Program in Evolutionary Dynamics.

Ad

CBS reported that the convicted s*x offender visited Harvard's campus over 40 times following his 2008 s*x crimes conviction and had his own office. He also had access to the PED research centre at any time.

The 2020 review by the university also claimed that Harvard donated $200,937 from the remaining funds provided by the convicted financier to My Life My Choice and Girls Educational & Mentoring Services, which are organizations that help trafficking and s*xual assault victims.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More