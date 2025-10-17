"ALREADY problematic?": Perez Hilton reacts after Kim Zolciak is subpoenaed in $100M divorce by a man's estranged wife over gifts

Pop culture podcaster Perez Hilton shared his reaction to a report discussing Kim Zolciak’s new alleged relationship following her split with Kroy Biermann. According to a TMZ exclusive, Zolciak has reportedly been dating a man named Kyle Mowitz. Notably, Mowitz's estranged wife had subpoenaed the reality TV star in her and Mowitz's $100 million divorce proceedings.Perez Hilton blogged about the development on October 16. Zolciak filed for divorce from Kroy Biermann in 2023, and the case has yet to be finalized. Reacting to the alleged new relationship of the Real Housewives alum, Hilton wrote:&quot;Kim Zolciak is finally moving on to a new man — but is it ALREADY problematic? Sounds like it!&quot;Perez Hilton @PerezHiltonLINKKim Zolciak Has A Serious New Boyfriend -- But It's Messy AF! She Was Subpoenaed By His Estranged Wife! 🔗According to reports, Kyle Mowitz's estranged wife, Jillian Green, subpoenaed Kim Zolciak in her ongoing divorce proceedings. Green asked for communications between the reality TV star and Mowitz. She also sought the details of gifts that her estranged husband allegedly gifted to the TV personality.In his blog, Perez Hilton noted the source said that Kim and Kyle were dating, which was why Jillian sought the information. Amid the ongoing divorce process of Zolciak and Mowitz with their respective estranged partners, Hilton raised a question about whether there was any &quot;overlap.&quot;Oh no… Are we looking at an overlap question??However, the blogger reported that the alleged relationship between Mowitz and Kim Zolciak started in the spring this year, and they were reportedly &quot;not ready to move in.&quot; He added that the source claimed there was &quot;no overlap.&quot;&quot;Of course, Kim and Kroy have long been separated — and Kyle had reportedly already filed for divorce from his wife before he got with the Real Housewives alum. We have to say, such wild timing, regardless,&quot; Hilton commented.The podcaster added that Mowitz's separated wife had also confirmed this.&quot;Jillian herself confirms this to be true in her filing. She says she isn’t arguing that Kim and her ex got together before their relationship ended, it’s about something else,&quot; the blogger reported.More about the subpoena served to Kim Zolciak by Jillian GreenBye Wig Hello Drama @HousewivesHubLINKStory from Us Weekly Kim Zolciak has been subpoenaed in connection with businessman Kyle Mowitz’s $100 million divorce from his estranged wife, Jillian Green. Green demanded that Zolciak answer questions and provide documents about gifts and financial dealings allegedly involvingAccording to Us Weekly's exclusive, Kim Zolciak was subpoenaed to appear in the deposition of Kyle Mowitz's divorce with Jillian Green. The outlet reported that documents filed on September 30 revealed the subpoena served to the reality star. In her ongoing $100 million divorce case, Jillian sought the communication information of Zolciak. In addition to that, she asked for:&quot;Any and all documents regarding or pertaining to your financial relationship with Kyle Mowitz, including but not limited to gifts given or received from Kyle, expenses paid on your behalf by Mr. Mowitz or any business in which he is connected, monies loaned to you and monies paid to you by Mr. Mowitz or any businesses with which he is connected.&quot;Green also demanded records associated with Zolciak's travel with Mowitz and expenses incurred during the travel.The report shared that Kim Zolciak found Green's request &quot;unreasonable, oppressive, and intended to annoy and embarrass her.&quot;In an exclusive, TMZ reported that Jillian Green was deposed in June during her divorce case. In her testimony at the deposition, Jillian Green said that Kroy Biermann contacted her. He reportedly warned that his estranged partner would &quot;drain money from Kyle.&quot; Biermann had also allegedly warned Green about Kim Zolciak's &quot;mental state&quot; and called her a &quot;narcissist.&quot;