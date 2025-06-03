Andy Signore says Blake Lively is "admitting defeat" in a "sneaky way" by seeking to drop emotional distress claim against Justin Baldoni

The legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has taken a turn, with Lively moving to court to drop her claims of emotional distress. Writer and producer Andy Signore reacted to this development, stating that Lively had "admitted defeat."

On June 2, 2025, Andy Signore discussed Blake Lively's attempt to withdraw her claims on his podcast, Popcorned Planet. He was joined by attorney Ron Zambrano, who explained certain legal terms and procedures to the viewers.

Signore expressed the view that Lively's move to drop her emotional distress claims was a sign of defeat. He stated:

"Blake Lively is admitting defeat. It's interesting because she's admitting defeat but she's doing it in a sneaky way."

According to Variety, Blake Lively sued It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, along with producer Jamey Heath, in December 2024 for sexual harassment, retaliation, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. She claimed that she experienced “severe emotional distress, humiliation, and mental anguish” due to their alleged misconduct.

However, new court documents revealed that Lively was attempting to dismiss the emotional distress claims due to a reluctance to disclose her medical information. She intended to withdraw the claims without prejudice, which would allow her to re-file the claims at a later date.

Justin Baldoni's legal team called this a tactical maneuver to avoid handing over sensitive medical records. His lawyers argued Lively's mental health history is now "at issue" and that she lost the privilege afforded by doctor-patient confidentiality by claiming psychological damage. In a court filing, they said:

“By alleging that she suffered physical and emotional injuries, Ms. Lively has placed her physical and mental condition at issue and, in turn, must produce relevant information and documents [including] psychiatric records. In other words, Ms. Lively has waived any doctor-patient privilege.”

Justin Baldoni's legal team also pressed Blake Lively's team to withdraw the claims with prejudice.

"Ms. Lively cannot have it both ways. If Ms. Lively wants to withdraw her frivolous IED Claims, the Wayfarer Parties are entitled to a dismissal with prejudice to ensure they will not be re-filed. If Ms. Lively is unwilling to stipulate to the dismissal of her IED Claims with prejudice, then the Wayfarer Parties will continue to defend against them, and she must produce her medical information and documents as set forth herein.”

However, Blake Lively’s attorneys argued that this was a “press stunt” to try and scare her. They claimed she was simply “streamlining” her case, noting that emotional harm was still part of her larger sexual harassment and retaliation claims.

"Ms. Lively continues to allege emotional distress, as part of numerous other claims in her lawsuit, such as sexual harassment and retaliation, and massive additional compensatory damages on all of her claims,” Lively's attorneys, Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb, stated.

The court has yet to decide whether to order Lively to turn over her medical records if she maintains the emotional distress claims, allow her to drop the claims with prejudice, or let her withdraw without prejudice. According to The Week, the trial between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is scheduled for March 9, 2026.

