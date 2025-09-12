Podcaster Perez Hilton weighed in after actor Charlie Sheen broke his silence on Corey Haim’s s*xual assault claims in his Netflix documentary aka Charlie Sheen. In his September 12, 2025 website report, Hilton remarked:

“Well, at least he’s addressing it…”

For context, American actor and musician Corey Feldman had long claimed that he and his late best friend, Corey Haim, were victims of s*xual abuse by older men in show business.

He had first written about this in his 2013 memoir Coreyography, without naming anyone. In it, he recalled that during the filming of Lucas, Haim told him an adult man had convinced him that s*xual encounters between boys and older men in the industry were normal.

In 2020, Feldman revisited the claims in his documentary My Truth: The R*pe of Two Coreys, where he finally revealed that it was Charlie Sheen, who had allegedly r*ped Haim on the set of Lucas. As Lucas was filmed in 1985, Sheen was 19 at the time while Corey Haim was just 13.

Feldman, in his documentary had also recalled what Haim had told him:

“Charlie bent me over in between two trailers and put Crisco oil on my butt and r*ped me in broad daylight. Anybody could have walked by, anybody could have seen it." (As per L.A. Times)

Feldman further claimed that Haim had confided this story to several people before his death in 2009. Haim’s friend, Dominick Brascia, also shared a similar account with the National Enquirer in 2017, after which a spokesperson for Sheen issued a firm denial.

Referring to these allegations against Sheen, Perez Hilton, in his website article, remarked that a lot of “Charlie Sheen stories” had been circulating in the “past week” since Sheen was “putting out a memoir AND a Netflix documentary,” yet audiences had seen “nada about the worst allegations he’s ever faced.”

However, the podcaster further reported that Sheen had finally addressed these s*xual assault claims in his Netflix documentary aka Charlie Sheen, calling the accusation “absolutely f**king bulls**t”:

“It’s vile, it’s damaging, and it’s not who I am,” Hilton wrote, citing what Charlie Sheen had said.

What else did Perez Hilton say about Charlie Sheen breaking silence on Corey Haim s*xual assault claims?

Charlie Sheen (Image via Getty Imags)

Perez Hilton, in his website article, provided a detailed account of Charlie Sheen’s response to longstanding s*xual assault claims involving Corey Haim, noting how the actor had admitted regret over how he had handled related situations.

In his Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, Sheen said he wished he had fought harder against accusations linked to Corey Haim. The actor further explained that, at the time, he had been trying to avoid Corey Feldman amid the Haim allegations rather than confronting the issue directly.

“I should have taken legal action against Feldman. But I didn’t feel like giving that clown that much more credit. We were friends back in the day-or so I thought,” Sheen said in his documentary.

Further clarifying his stance, Sheen dismissed the s*xual assault story as false and described it as a “piece of vile fiction.” He also cited public statements made by Corey Haim’s mother, stating that she herself had “come out” and said that the allegations against Sheen were “impossible.”

Hilton corroborated a part of Sheen’s claims, noting that Haim’s mother, Judy, had previously stated in a 2017 interview that Sheen was not involved in her son’s abuse.

“Haim’s own mother Judy also said it wasn’t Charlie Sheen who abused her son in a 2017 Dr. Oz interview after the Enquirer article. She’s called it ‘a huge accusation without any proof,’” Hilton wrote

However, the podcaster clarified that all Haim’s mother had said was that she “was never told anything about it,” not that it was “impossible.”

In his website article, Hilton also highlighted that, in his new documentary, Sheen expressed the personal hurt caused by the Corey Haim allegations while defending his innocence.

“People think of me as a concept, as a moment in time. But I’m a person. And this? This never happened,” Hilton wrote, citing what Sheen had said.

Hilton further remarked that he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the documentary marked the last time Sheen ever spoke publicly about the Corey Haim related s*xual assault matter. The podcaster even added that neither the public nor Corey Feldman were expected to revisit the issue anytime soon.

Charlie Sheen’s two-part Netflix documentary was released on September 10, 2025.

Meanwhile, Corey Haim, passed away on March 10, 2010, in his Burbank, California home. His death was initially reported as a drug overdose, though his official cause of death was later determined to be pneumonia and pulmonary edema.

