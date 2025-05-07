Ben Shapiro describes Colman Domingo's Met Gala 2025 outfit as an ensemble of "a giant shower curtain" and "the breastplate from Gladiator"

The 2025 Met Gala was held on May 5, and this year, Colman Domingo acted as one of the co-chairs of the event. Celebrities from around the world graced the red carpet in haute couture, but American political commentator Ben Shapiro found the event lacking and called it "a giant failure."

In his May 6 episode of The Ben Shapiro Show, Shapiro criticized several outfits from the event, one of them being the ensemble worn by Oscar nominee Colman Domingo, and referring to it as a "shower curtain."

"Here he is wearing what appears to be a giant shower curtain topped by the breastplate from Gladiator. And somehow this is super fine Black fashion," Ben Shapiro reflected on the outfit.

This year's theme for the event was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," with the dress code being "Tailored for You," and Colman Domingo donned a bright blue robe to honor it.

Underneath the robe, he had another outfit as well. The actor chose a checkered blazer paired with grey trousers as his second outfit, which Shapiro called "not the worst outfit."

Shapiro discussed the disconnect between the common people and the celebrities and questioned the event's attempt to crosscut this difference with a race-specific theme.

"The disconnect between the celebrity class and the rest of America is nowhere more obvious than when it comes to the Met Gala... Cardi B has much more in common with Tom Cruise than she does with a black person working long hours at a factory in Baltimore or something... the attempt to crosscut the class differentiation by reference to race is a giant failure."

Colman Domingo's 2025 Met Gala outfits explored

On May 5, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City welcomed a number of celebrities from around the world. Black fashion history took center stage at this year's Met Gala as well as at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s exhibition. Colman Domingo attended the Gala for the second time after his debut on the red carpet in 2024.

This year, Domingo walked the red carpet in a bright blue pleated Valentino cape, sporting an adorned collar. As per a May 5 report in People magazine, the dress paid tribute to late fashion journalist André Leon Talley. On Vogue's livestream at the event, he revealed the inspirations for this outfit.

"Othello the moor, kings, the color blue — a color that, when we were doing our research ... [we found] a free slave wanted to wear his finest blue, superfine wool suit. It gives you choir, it gives you king, all those moments," Colman Domingo stated.

Domingo then removed the cape under which the actor came dressed in another Valentino outfit. He wore a black and white plaid jacket, pairing it with loose grey trousers. He further added a polka dot necktie and pinned a polka dot flower on his jacket lapel to complete the look.

Colman Domingo expressed his joy to be honored as a co-chair in a video shared by the Metropolitan Museum.

"I'm recognizing that it means more to me than I even imagined... You walk into a space, and you get met with some items, some artists, some artisans, people who have defined and redefined themselves, especially when it comes to the Black male experience. It's extraordinary," he shared.

Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Lewis Hamilton co-chaired this year's Met Gala alongside Anna Wintour. LeBron James was also one of the honorary co-chairs of the event, who couldn't make it to the Gala due to his knee injury.

